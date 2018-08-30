Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center Receives International Award for Promoting Breastfeeding by

Wednesday, August 29 2018 @ 05:35 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

(North Bergen, NJ) – The International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners® (IBLCE®) and International Lactation Consultant Association® (ILCA®) have recognized Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center for excellence in lactation care.

Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center received the IBCLC Care Award in recognition for staffing professionals who hold the prestigious International Board Certified Lactation Consultant® (IBCLC®) certification and providing a lactation program for breastfeeding families. Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center was also acknowledged for providing breastfeeding training for Medical Staff that care for new families, and for regularly conducting activities that help protect, promote, and support breastfeeding.

The IBCLC Care Award is valued worldwide as the most trusted source for certifying practitioners in lactation and breastfeeding care.

“At Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center, we support and encourage breastfeeding as the preferred method of providing nutrition to infants. We understand that the road to lifelong health begins with breastfeeding,” said Anthony J. Passannante Jr., M.D., FACC, President of Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center.

Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center’s IBCLCs focus on preventive care, so they are available during pregnancy to assess and provide information on how to successfully initiate breastfeeding. They continue that assistance after the baby is born by helping families overcome breastfeeding challenges, providing accurate information, and continuing to support them as their baby grows. They also assist families returning to work or school, help families in more unusual situations such as breastfeeding more than one baby or nursing a sick or premature infant, and help train nursing staff to manage basic breastfeeding care.

PHOTO CAPTION

(Left-to-Right) Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center’s Maureen Coccaro, RN, Director of the Maternity Department; Robin Petrick, IBCLC, ICCE, Parent Educator/Lactation Consultant; and Deborah DiMauro, RN, IBCLC, Parent Educator, stand proudly with the IBCLC Care Award.

About HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH Palisades Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center serves a population of 400,000 in Hudson and southern Bergen counties. The not-for-profit medical center is a part of the Hackensack Meridian Health System, and it features a 206-bed hospital and The Harborage, a 245-bed nursing home and rehabilitation center. Palisades Medical Center is ranked as one of the top hospitals of its size in New Jersey by Inside Jersey magazine and Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. The New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) has honored Palisades Medical Center with its prestigious Community Outreach Award for its year-round commitment to educate residents, improve access to care, and reduce health disparities. Palisades Medical Center is the largest employer in its service area with more than 1,300 employees. It has been recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, please call 201-854-5000 or visit palisadesmedical.org.

