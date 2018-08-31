Bergen County to Begin Road Resurfacing on Anderson Ave. in Fairview and Palisades Ave. in Cliffside Park by

Hackensack, N.J. – In the next month, the County of Bergen will begin road resurfacing in Cliffside Park and Fairview as follows:

• Anderson Avenue in the Borough of Fairview, from the Hudson County Line northward to the Cliffside Park Town Line

• Palisades Avenue in the Borough of Cliffside Park, from the Hudson County Line northward to Gorge Road

The County of Bergen endeavors to limit the impact of resurfacing projects on County roads in affected boroughs and the surrounding municipalities. Construction of our roadways and bridges can be inconvenient, however, it is a necessary aspect of investing in infrastructure improvements to maintain the safety and well-being of the county’s residents.

