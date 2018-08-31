Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, August 31 2018 @ 05:25 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, August 31 2018 @ 05:25 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Bergen County to Begin Road Resurfacing on Anderson Ave. in Fairview and Palisades Ave. in Cliffside Park

    Share

Hackensack, N.J. – In the next month, the County of Bergen will begin road resurfacing in Cliffside Park and Fairview as follows:

•           Anderson Avenue in the Borough of Fairview, from the Hudson County Line northward to the Cliffside Park Town Line

•           Palisades Avenue in the Borough of Cliffside Park, from the Hudson County Line northward to Gorge Road

The County of Bergen endeavors to limit the impact of resurfacing projects on County roads in affected boroughs and the surrounding municipalities.  Construction of our roadways and bridges can be inconvenient, however, it is a necessary aspect of investing in infrastructure improvements to maintain the safety and well-being of the county’s residents.

County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Board of Chosen Freeholders are proud to support the above project as part of the 2018 Road Resurfacing initiative, the County’s annual program that combines capital funding and State and Federal grants to maintain and improve Bergen County’s nearly 500 miles of County roads.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Bergen County to Begin Road Resurfacing on Anderson Ave. in Fairview and Palisades Ave. in Cliffside Park
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost