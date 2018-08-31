The Provident Bank Foundation Supports Diabetes Testing for Local Residents with Donation to Palisades Medical Center Foundation by

(North Bergen, NJ) – The Provident Bank Foundation recently made a generous gift to the Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center Foundation that will help improve the health and wellness of residents with limited access to care throughout Hudson and southern Bergen Counties.

Jane Kurek, Executive Director of The Provident Bank Foundation along with David Ostrowski and Jorge Tutiven of Provident Bank, visited Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center to present The Provident Bank Foundation Major $10,000 Grant to support the hospital’s Community Outreach Program. The program addresses the healthcare challenges of individuals in Hudson and Bergen Counties with special emphasis on HgA1c diabetes screening and education. Over the course of the grant, the Community Outreach Program will provide diabetes screenings for 1,400 individuals at healthcare screening events throughout our area.

“Community benefit services and programs are an integral part of our mission to improve the health and well-being of our neighbors and our community,” said Joseph Burt, VP/Executive Director of the Palisades Medical Center Foundation. “We are proud of our efforts to improve the health status of our communities, and grateful to have The Provident Bank Foundation as a partner with us in this important work.”

“The Provident Bank Foundation is proud to support Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center’s Community Outreach program, which will provide assistance to its participants while also impacting the quality of their lives,” said Jane Kurek, Executive Director of The Provident Bank Foundation. “This program will benefit the lives of many community members, as well as their families.”

Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center’s Community Outreach Program has been recognized in the past by the New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) for its commitment to educate residents, improve access to care, and reduce health disparities. Throughout the year, Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center provides free screenings to area residents, including blood pressure, sugar, respiratory function, and body mass index.

“There is an extremely high prevalence of diabetes in the communities that we serve,” said Rev. Suleima Rosario-Diaz, MDiv, MSN, AGNP-BC, Community Outreach Coordinator at Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center. “Our thanks to Jane, David and Jorge for taking the time to meet with us to discuss our shared commitment to serving the community, and for providing this vital funding.”

For more information about Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center’s Community Health Screenings, please call Rev. Suleima Rosario-Diaz, MDiv, MSN, AGNP-BC, Advanced Practice Nurse, Coordinator of Faith-Based Initiatives, at 201-854-5793.

PHOTO CAPTION – Representatives from Provident Bank and The Provident Bank Foundation recently presented a $10,000 Foundation grant to the Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center Foundation to support diabetes testing for local community residents. Pictured left-to-right are Joseph Burt, Vice President/Executive Director of the Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center Foundation; Maria Cristina Garcia, Director of the Laboratory at Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center; Rev. Suleima Rosario-Diaz, MDiv, MSN, AGNP-BC, Advanced Practice Nurse, Community Outreach Coordinator at Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center; Jane Kurek, Executive Director of The Provident Bank Foundation; Nikki Mederos, Director of External Affairs at Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center; and David Ostrowski and Jorge Tutiven of Provident Bank.

About the Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center Foundation

The Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center Foundation gathers support from local residents, businesses and other organizations to enable Palisades Medical Center and the Harborage to upgrade facilities, expand services, and establish greater contact with the community. For more information, please call (201) 854-5008 or visit palisadesmedicalfoundation.org.

About The Provident Bank Foundation

The Provident Bank Foundation was established in 2003 by Provident Bank to enhance the quality of life in the region through support of not-for-profit groups, institutions, schools and other 501(c)(3) organizations that provide services in communities served by the Bank. Since inception, the Foundation has granted more than $23 million to not-for-profit organizations and institutions working toward stronger communities.

