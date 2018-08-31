New Bridge Medical Center CEO Deb Visconi featured speaker at the Interfaith Summit by

Thursday, August 30 2018 @ 05:06 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

on the Impact of the Opioid Crisis and the Role of Spiritual Leaders

(Paramus, NJ) New Bridge Medical Center President and CEO, Deborah Visconi, was a featured speaker among a panel of distinguished leaders at the Interfaith Summit on the Impact of the Opioid Crisis and the Role of Spiritual Leaders. This day-long summit, held on August 28 in New Brunswick, was co-sponsored by The New Brunswick Theological Seminary for Clergy Care and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA).

“As a leader in the battle against the opioid epidemic, New Bridge Medical Center is at the forefront of offering innovative programs to those suffering from this disease and leveraging the power of partnerships through our work with the Attorney General, the Bergen County Prosecutors’ Office, Integrity House, and all our community partners,” said NBMC President and CEO Deborah Visconi. “I am honored to have been selected to speak at this important summit and provide insight on the opioid crisis from a hospital administration prospective.”

About New Bridge Medical Center

New Bridge Medical Center, a clinical affiliate of Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences, is a 1,070 bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. Founded in 1916 to treat patients with contagious diseases, the medical center has grown to become both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in New Jersey and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation.



A safety net facility, New Bridge Medical Center, renamed in October 2017, provides high-quality comprehensive and inclusive services including long term care, behavioral health care, substance abuse treatment, and acute care to the greater Bergen County community. The medical center, including its Long Term Care Division, is fully accredited by The Joint Commission. With 323 behavioral health beds and 84 medical detox beds, New Bridge Medical Center is one of the largest medical facilities providing a continuum of care for those in need of behavioral health and/or substance abuse treatment.



Acute medical services are available at New Bridge, including: 24/7 emergency department, surgical suites, physical rehabilitation, pharmacy, laboratory; radiologic services (including digital mammography), and more than 26 medical specialties available through the Ambulatory Care Center. The Medical Center is a Veterans Choice Provider proudly serving the healthcare needs of veterans.

Advertisement