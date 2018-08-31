Free Health Seminar on Weight Loss Surgical Options Set for September 5 at Palisades Medical Center
Event Name:
Health Seminar on Weight Loss Surgical Options
Featured Speaker:
Jeffrey J. Kraft, MD, of Advanced Laparoscopic Associates and Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center
Location:
Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center, 7600 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
Date/Time:
Wednesday, September 5, 2018
6:30 PM - Seminar
Cost:
FREE Admission.
FREE Refreshments.
FREE Parking.
Registration Contact:
Silvija Selim (201-646-1121) or visit www.lap-associates.com
Details:
More than 60% of the U.S. population is overweight and about 30% is classified as being obese. Today, there are many Bariatric (Weight Loss) Surgical Options for people who have been unable to achieve significant weight loss through diet and exercise. There is hope for a longer, healthier life. Featured seminar speaker, Jeffrey J. Kraft, MD, of Advanced Laparoscopic Associates and Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center, has helped patients in our area lose the weight and keep it off.
ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH PALISADES MEDICAL CENTERHackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center is located at 7600 River Road in North Bergen, NJ, and it serves a population of 450,000 in Hudson and southern Bergen counties. The not-for-profit medical center is a part of the Hackensack Meridian Health System, and it features a 206-bed hospital and The Harborage, a 245-bed nursing home and rehabilitation center. Palisades Medical Center is ranked as one of the top hospitals of its size in New Jersey by Inside Jersey magazine and Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. The New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) has honored Palisades Medical Center with its prestigious Community Outreach Award for its year-round commitment to educate residents, improve access to care, and reduce health disparities. Palisades Medical Center is the largest employer in its service area with more than 1,300 employees. It has been recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, please call 201-854-5000 or visit palisadesmedical.org.
