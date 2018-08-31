Free Health Seminar on Weight Loss Surgical Options Set for September 5 at Palisades Medical Center by

Event Name:

Health Seminar on Weight Loss Surgical Options

Featured Speaker:

Jeffrey J. Kraft, MD, of Advanced Laparoscopic Associates and Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center

Location:

Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center, 7600 River Road, North Bergen, NJ

Date/Time:

Wednesday, September 5, 2018

6:30 PM - Seminar

Cost:

FREE Admission.

FREE Refreshments.

FREE Parking.

Registration Contact:

Silvija Selim (201-646-1121) or visit www.lap-associates.com

Details:

More than 60% of the U.S. population is overweight and about 30% is classified as being obese. Today, there are many Bariatric (Weight Loss) Surgical Options for people who have been unable to achieve significant weight loss through diet and exercise. There is hope for a longer, healthier life. Featured seminar speaker, Jeffrey J. Kraft, MD, of Advanced Laparoscopic Associates and Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center, has helped patients in our area lose the weight and keep it off.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH PALISADES MEDICAL CENTER

