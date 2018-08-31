DotcomWeavers Designated as Magento Business Solutions Partner by

Thursday, August 30 2018 @ 05:11 PM EDT

Web solutions company has depth of experience with the e-commerce platform

Paramus, N.J. (August 23, 2018) – DotcomWeavers, an award-winning web solutions company specializing in e-commerce, custom software and mobile applications, and content marketing, is pleased to announce that it has joined leading e-commerce platform Magento’s network of Business Solutions Partners.

DotcomWeavers has a deep history of Magento development and has been building e-commerce solutions for retailers on the platform for several years. The new partnership is part of the company’s next level of growth and will allow DotcomWeavers to work with more established retailers that are looking to advance and expand e-commerce capabilities. The company has 16 skilled Magento developers and recently launched its first module in the Magento marketplace.

“Magento is the preferred e-commerce platform for both B2B and B2C retailers because of its flexible product catalog, shopping cart features, marketing and SEO tools. If a retailer is deciding to adopt this technology, it is important to work with a Magento official partner that will recognize the company’s needs and create e-commerce solutions that will best meet them,” said Amit Bhaiya, co-founder and CEO of DotcomWeavers. “Our Magento developers have a rich knowledge of the platform and can offer clients holistic, 360-degree solutions that will help bring their businesses to the next level. We are thrilled to expand our work with Magento through the Business Solutions Partner program.”

For more information on the partnership and examples of DotcomWeavers’ work on the platform, visit www.dotcomweavers.com/magento.

Since its founding in 2007 by entrepreneurs Amit Bhaiya and Mayank Agrawal, DotcomWeavers has mastered the art of developing custom software, mobile applications and technology solutions for B2B and B2C e-commerce businesses. The top-rated web solutions company has seen 30-percent growth year over year, expanding its teams, international locations, services and client verticals.

DotcomWeavers is headquartered at 15 Farview Terrace in Paramus, N.J., with additional locations in Hyderabad, India, and the Middle East. The company can be reached at 888-315-6518 or by visiting www.dotcomweavers.com. For the latest news and updates, follow @dotcomweavers on Facebook and Twitter.

About DotcomWeavers

DotcomWeavers is a top-rated, award-winning web solutions company that has mastered the art of developing custom software, mobile applications and e-commerce for B2B and B2C businesses. Since its founding in 2007 by entrepreneurs Amit Bhaiya and Mayank Agrawal, DotcomWeavers has provided industry-specific solutions that help businesses speak to customers in the language they know and trust. Having served more than 400 clients across a range of industries, the company plans, develops and manages websites and applications for internal and customer-facing needs. DotcomWeavers is headquartered in Paramus, N.J., with additional locations in Hyderabad, India, and the Middle East. Learn more about DotcomWeavers at www.dotcomweavers.com.

