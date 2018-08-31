NY WATERWAY FERRY IS BEST ALTERNATIVE TO ROUTE 495 DELAYS AS COMMUTERS GO BACK TO WORK by

Thursday, August 30 2018 @ 05:12 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

As commuters go back to work and school, NY Waterway ferries are the best alternative when lanes are closed on Route 495 approaching the Lincoln Tunnel. Serving 10 terminals in Hudson, Bergen and Monmouth Counties, ferries allow commuters to avoid Lincoln Tunnel and Manhattan traffic and/or the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

There is extensive seven-day-a-week service to Midtown and Downtown Manhattan, with many ferries crossing the Hudson River in as little as six minutes. Most New Jersey terminals are served by the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail and NJ TRANSIT buses. The Hoboken/NJ Transit Terminal offers quick, seamless ferry connections to the extensive NJ TRANSIT rail service at the terminal.

Several terminals have low-cost parking, meaning parking in New Jersey and taking a ferry is faster and less expensive than driving into Manhattan and paying to park in the city.

At the Midtown/West 39th Street Ferry Terminal, free NY Waterway buses meet arriving ferries, for a seamless transfer to five routes serving Midtown and Downtown.

For more information, visit nywaterway.com/avoid495.

NY Waterway ferry service includes:

· Port Imperial in Weehawken: Seven-day service to Midtown and Downtown. Ferries depart every 10 minutes during morning and evening rush hour and every 20 minutes other times, for the eight-minute crossing to West 39th Street. There also is seven-day service to Brookfield Place/Battery Park City and weekday service to Pier 11/Wall Street. The terminal has low-cost, indoor parking and free NY Waterway bus service to nearby communities. The Hudson Go Pass offers a single low-cost joint ticket for ferry riders coming to Port Imperial on NJ TRANSIT buses or the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail.

· Lincoln Harbor in Weehawken: Seven-day service to West 39th Street.

· Hoboken/NJ TRANSIT Terminal: Seven-day service to Brookfield Place/Battery Park City and to West 39th Street and weekday service to Pier 11/Wall Street. Seamless connections to the extensive NJ TRANSIT rail service at the Hoboken Terminal on the Main, Montclair-Boonton, Bergen, Pascack Valley, Morristown, Gladstone and North Jersey Coast lines. Ferries offer a quick link to departing and arriving trains and buses and the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail. Ferries take just minutes to cross to Brookfield Place/Battery Park City, to West 39th Street or to Pier 11/Wall Street.

· Hoboken-14th Street: Seven-day service to West 39th Street and Brookfield Place/Battery Park City.

· Harborside in Jersey City: Seven-day service to West 39th Street and Brookfield Place/ Battery Park City. Low-cost parking and service from the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail and NJ TRANSIT buses.

· Paulus Hook in Jersey City: Seven-day service to Brookfield Place/Battery Park City and to West 39th Street and weekday service to Pier 11/Wall Street. Low-cost parking and service from the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail and NJ TRANSIT buses.

· Liberty Harbor in Jersey City: Weekday service to Pier 11/Wall Street, Brookfield Place/Battery Park City and West 39th Street. Low-cost parking with easy access to the New Jersey Turnpike and service from the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail and NJ TRANSIT buses.

· Port Liberte´ in Jersey City: Weekday service to the Battery Maritime Building. Free parking with easy access to the New Jersey Turnpike.

· Belford/Middletown in Monmouth County: Weekday service to Pier 11/Wall Street, Paulus Hook, Brookfield Place/Battery Park City and West 39th Street. Free Parking.

For more information, call 1-800-53-FERRY or check the website, nywaterway.com/avoid495 or click on facebook.com/nywaterway.

Advertisement