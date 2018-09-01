Need for blood donations continues in New Jersey by

Saturday, September 01 2018 @ 08:29 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Open-to-the-public donation events, donation centers offer opportunities to help

MONTVALE, NJ (August 30, 2018) – Summer blood shortages are common in New Jersey, but the problem has been particularly acute during 2018. For this reason, turnout at donation events is crucial in ensuring that the supply will at least remain sufficient to address the needs of accident victims and others in need of emergency surgery and transfusions.

“There’s a constant need for blood donations as we approach the Labor Day holiday,” explains Robert Kessler, recruitment director for Montvale, NJ-based Community Blood Services. “The summer and post-Labor Day timeframe always presents challenges in meeting patient need and this summer has been no exception. Our main hope for riding out this situation is people coming forward to donate at the various events we’ve scheduled throughout the state. In particular, we need support from individuals who don’t regularly donate.”

Community Blood Services also maintains four New Jersey blood centers, with hours (and street addresses) as follows:

● Lincoln Park (63 Beaverbrook Rd., Suite 304) – Tuesday, 1-9 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; 1st and 3rd Saturday of every month, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. (Note: Lincoln Park location will be open on Monday, September 3)

● Montvale (102 Chestnut Ridge Rd.) – Wednesday, noon-8 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

● Paramus (One West Ridgewood Ave., Suite 208) – Monday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Tuesday/Wednesday, 1-9 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday/Sunday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. (Note: Paramus location will be open on Thursday, September 6)

● Parsippany (1259 Rt. 46 East, Building #4E, Suite 410) – Thursday, 1-9 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. (Note: Parsippany location will be open on Monday, September 3)

As an added enticement, the following September incentives are being offered by Community Blood Services:

· September 1-2 – Platelet donors (at the Paramus center on Sept. 1 and the Parsippany center on Sept. 2) will receive a Target gift card, via mail.

· September 3-7 – All donors at any of the four blood centers will receive a scratch-off card featuring a chance to win an Apple Watch (draw-string bag as a conciliation prize). In addition, all donors at any of the four blood centers will have an opportunity to win one of three $35 Target gift cards.

· September 3 – Each donor at the Paramus location will receive two tickets to the New York Renaissance Faire.

· September 9 – Donors at the Parsippany location will be able to select from a variety of gift cards,

Summer blood shortages are generally the result of many frequent donors being away on vacation or working out-of-the-ordinary summer hours that restrict them from donating. Regularly scheduled high school and college donation events are on hiatus, because schools are closed.

Of note, a single donation has the potential to save as many as three lives within a 24-hour period.

Healthy individuals age 16 or older, who weigh at least 110 pounds, may donate blood; 16- and 17-year-olds must have proof of birth date and signed consent forms, either in English (http://www.communitybloodservices.org/media/Minor_Donor_Permit_ENG.pdf) or Spanish (http://www.communitybloodservices.org/media/Minor_Donor_Permit_Form_SP.pdf). Donors should eat a moderate meal prior to donating, and also bring identification featuring their signature.

On occasion, last-minute changes to scheduling for a donation event will occur. As a result, it is recommended that anyone planning to donate blood at a Community Blood Services donation event call 201-251-3703, toll free, to confirm timing and location details. Additional, general information about donating blood is also available via the toll-free number, or by visiting www.communitybloodservices.org.

About Community Blood Services

Community Blood Services, a not-for-profit organization that supplies blood and blood products to hospitals in the NJ/NY region, has been devoted to serving the community’s transfusion medicine needs since 1953. Donations of blood and blood products, umbilical cord blood, stem cells, and bone marrow help to join individuals, organizations, businesses, and entire communities together in partnership with us to help save lives.

In 2015, Community Blood Services became part of Blood Systems Inc. (BSI) – one of the nation’s oldest and largest transfusion medical organizations – headquartered in Scottsdale. Founded in 1943, Blood Systems’ blood centers division serves some 700 hospitals across the United States. A founding member of America’s Blood Centers and the AABB (formerly the American Association of Blood Banks), Blood Systems also operates biological products distribution services, a quality consulting group, and a world-renowned transfusion medicine research institute. It also is a partner in the operation of high-volume donor testing laboratories.

Advertisement