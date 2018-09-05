Growing Herbs in Containers by

Tuesday, September 04 2018 @ 11:05 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Master Gardener Caren White will start off the The Garden Club of Harrington Park's 2018- 2019 season with a presentation titled "Growing Herbs in Containers" on Thursday, September 6th, at 7:30 P.M. upstairs in the Harrington Park Library, 10 Herring Street.

What do you do if there is no room in your vegetable garden for herbs and you don’t have space for a separate herb garden? If you only want to grow a few herbs? If your “backyard” consists of a deck or balcony? If you want to grow your herbs right outside your kitchen door instead of having to walk out to a garden bed? Caren White’s answer to all of these questions is the same: grow your herbs in a container.

In her program, Caren (a/k/a the “Herb Lady”) will explain how to choose a container that will work for you based on size, capacity, weight and drainage. According to Caren, the type of soil you choose to fill your container is very important. She will discuss what substance to fill the container with for which plants, which herbs work with others and which do not, placement of the herbs, and their care after being potted.

Caren White, a member of the Herb Society of America, manages an international culinary herb garden in Lambertville for the Herb Society. She is a longtime volunteer at Rutgers Gardens where she is the Garden Steward for the herb garden and grows the herbs sold at the popular Spring Flower Fair, an annual fundraiser for Rutgers Gardens. She teaches herb workshops at Home Gardeners School (sponsored by Rutgers University), the annual NOFA-NJ Winter Conference, the EARTH Center (Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Middlesex County), and Rutgers Gardens.

The program will be followed by a “Q & A” session and refreshments.

The Garden Club welcomes all gardeners, active and armchair, from all towns, to their meetings and events.

For more information about the program or the Garden Club, contact Garden Club President Gerri Gibney at 201-768-2615 or log on to http://www.gardenclubofharringtonpark.com

