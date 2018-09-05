SIMON APPOINTS NEW GENERAL MANAGER TO LIVINGSTON MALL by

Tuesday, September 04 2018

LIVINGSTON, NJ – Simon, a leading global retail real estate company, recently appointed Ryan Hidalgo to the position of General Manager at Livingston Mall in Livingston, NJ.

Most recently, Hidalgo served as General Manager of The Shops at Nanuet. Hidalgo had worked closely with Simon Development and Construction during the redevelopment and transformation of the property from The Nanuet Mall into what it has become today, The Shops at Nanuet. Since the opening of The Shops at Nanuet he has served as the General Manager leading the management team. Hidalgo began his career with Simon Property Group in 2007. Hidalgo received his B.S. in Finance and his M.B.A from St. Thomas Aquinas College in Sparkill, NY, where he is a member of the College’s Alumni Hall of Fame.

As General Manager of Livingston Mall, Hidalgo will oversee the mall’s operations, local leasing, security, marketing and budget functions. As part of his new role, he will also be responsible for effectively leading a team of people who will create and enhance customer shopping experiences.

“We are pleased to welcome Ryan into his new position at Livingston Mall,” said Robert T. Guerra, Regional Vice President for Simon’s Northeast region. “I look forward to the contributions he will make in his new role to further the success at this property.”

Hidalgo has over 11 years of experience with Simon at various properties in the Northeast.

“I am excited for this new opportunity to lead the management team at Livingston Mall, one of Simon's super regional centers in New Jersey,” commented Hidalgo. “I look forward to building on the past success the property has already achieved.”

