Bergen County to Host Family Friendly Free Flu Clinic for Children and Adults at One Bergen County Plaza by

Tuesday, September 04 2018 @ 03:07 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has announced that a family friendly free flu clinic will be held for adults and children ages 5 and up on September 17th and 27th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at One Bergen County Plaza. Limited quantities of the flu vaccine are available so the flu shots will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. A flyer for the event is attached in English and Spanish.

Please note that certain people should not get the flu shot. You should not take a flu shot if you have a fever or are moderately to severely ill, had a previous allergic reaction to the flu vaccine, or if you are allergic to eggs.

