Bergen County to Host Family Friendly Free Flu Clinic for Children and Adults at One Bergen County Plaza
Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has announced that a family friendly free flu clinic will be held for adults and children ages 5 and up on September 17th and 27th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at One Bergen County Plaza. Limited quantities of the flu vaccine are available so the flu shots will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. A flyer for the event is attached in English and Spanish.
Please note that certain people should not get the flu shot. You should not take a flu shot if you have a fever or are moderately to severely ill, had a previous allergic reaction to the flu vaccine, or if you are allergic to eggs.Free parking is available in the piazza at One Bergen County Plaza for those seeking the flu vaccine.
