Ridgewood Recreation Fall Middle School Program Offerings

Tuesday, September 04 2018

Take a look at the middle school programs that Ridgewood Parks and Recreation has to offer in the fall:

“Teens on the Move”

Grades 6-8

Mondays, September 17, 24 October 1, (No 8), 15, 22, 29 November 5, (No 12), (No 19), 26

3:30pm to 4:15pm

Anne Zusy Youth Lounge, Community Center, 131 N. Maple Ave., Ridgewood

$100 for the 8-week program ($110 for non-residents)

Please wear comfortable clothing, sneakers and bring water

“Teen Chefs in Training”

Grades 6-8

Wednesdays, September 26 October 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

4:00pm to 5:00pm

HealthBarn USA at Habernickel Park, 1057 Hillcrest Rd., Ridgewood

$120/6 sessions ($130 for non-residents)

Limited to 12 participants

"Fly Fishing 101"

Grades 6-8

Tuesdays, September 25 October 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

4:00pm to 5:30pm

Anne Zusy Youth Lounge, Community Center, 131 N. Maple Ave., Ridgewood

$100/6 sessions ($110 for non-residents)

Limit to 10 participants - includes all supplies



“Stay Safe” Middle School Self Defense Workshop:

Grades 6-8

Thursday, November 1, 2018

3:45pm to 5:15pm

Anne Zusy Youth Lounge, Community Center, 131 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood

$20 per person ($30 for non-residents)

Please wear comfortable clothing and sneakers.

Registration is available online at www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass, in person or by mail to The Stable, 259 N. Maple Ave., Ridgewood, NJ 07450. Please make checks payable to "Ridgewood Parks and Recreation". Download the registration form from the Community Center webpage at www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitycenter. Call 201-670-5500 x301 with any questions.

