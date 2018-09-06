Local Walmart and Sam’s Club Stores Unite to Raise Money for Children’s Specialized Hospital Foundation by

Thursday, September 06 2018 @ 10:42 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

National campaign nearing $1 billion in fundraising for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ – Local Walmart and Sam’s Club stores are once again joining forces to raise money for Children’s Specialized Hospital Foundation during the annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals fundraising campaign.

Now through September 30, customers and members can conveniently donate $1 or more when they check out at any participating Walmart or Sam’s Club stores. Associates also fundraise in other creative ways including bake sales, in-store contests and family events.

Funds raised during the campaign help kids like Izzy Rita, who was diagnosed with a spinal cord tumor only a week after celebrating her first birthday. At just two years old, she completed 42 rounds of chemotherapy. Through it all, Izzy hasn’t let a tumor define her; instead, she has been brave and a motivator to anyone lucky enough to meet her. Izzy is this year’s Children’s Miracle Networks Hospital’s New Jersey Champion, who, like a true fighter, is now able to achieve anything she puts her mind to thanks in part to Children’s Specialized Hospital.

"The compassion shown by associates and customers of Walmart and Sam's Club is inspiring,” says Keely Davenport, Assistant Director at Children’s Specialized Hospital Foundation. “On behalf of Children's Specialized Hospital, we are so grateful for the dedication of these wonderful community members to our mission so that we may continue to help improve kids' lives.”

To date, Walmart and Sam’s Club associates helped to raise over $3 million benefiting children and families treated at Children’s Specialized Hospital, of which, over $329,000 was raised in 2017 across 41 stores in the New Jersey market. On a national level, Walmart and Sam’s Club are closing in on the $1 billion fundraising mark for CMN Hospitals in the U.S. and Canada.

"Sam's Club 6369 in Edison, NJ is so very grateful for all of the support we receive each year from our hard working associates and members. We really enjoy campaigning for CMN, and can't wait to kick off this year's fundraising events," says Jennifer Obregon, Personnel Training Coordinator at the Sam’s Club in Edison, NJ.

Walmart and Sam’s Club joined the CMN Hospitals fundraising family in 1987 with Sam Walton himself being personally involved in the beginning of the relationship between the organizations. The fundraising campaigns support Walmart’s goal of giving back to local communities.

Customers and members can help spread the word about the campaign via social media using the hashtag #HelpKidsLiveBetter.

Children’s Specialized Hospital, a nonprofit organization, is leading the way into a brighter future for children and adolescents facing special health challenges – from chronic illnesses and complex physical disabilities like brain and spinal cord injuries, to developmental and behavioral issues like autism and mental health. Working with parents and families, our award-winning doctors, researchers and pediatric specialists depend on the generosity of donors to discover new and innovative ways to help more children overcome their health challenges. All donations go directly to helping us pioneer new specialized children’s care and serve more children in need. To help, or find more information: visit www.childrens-specialized.org; find us on Facebook - www.facebook.com/childrensspecialized, or follow us on Twitter @ChildrensSpecNJ.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the charity's Miracle Balloon icon. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit's mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children's hospitals need community support, identify your member hospital and learn how you can Put Your Money Where the Miracles Are, at CMNHospitals.org and facebook.com/CMNHospitals.

Advertisement