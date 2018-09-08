Amazing Lash Studio Announces Opening of Newest Location by

Local US veteran and entrepreneur opens Amazing Lash Studio in Englishtown, New Jersey

Marlboro, New Jersey– Amazing Lash Studio, the nation’s largest and fastest growing eyelash extension franchise brand, announced today the opening of its newest studio in Englishtown, New Jersey. The studio is independently owned and operated by Mr. Ahmad Azmi. Amazing Lash Studios are retail salons that apply semi-permanent eyelash extensions with a unique membership-based program.

Ahmad shares that he comes to the brand with an impressive and diversified background. After proudly serving his country in the US Navy for eight years including a tour in Afghanistan, he came back to the states and completed his degree at Rutgers University. Taking advantage of his computer and IT skills, he worked his way up the corporate ladder at several companies including Google and Price Waterhouse Cooper. Coming from an entrepreneurial family, however, he knew those were the footsteps for which he wanted to follow.

While researching the market and looking at different concepts, he came across the Amazing Lash Studio franchise in a conversation with a friend and fellow veteran, Sam Vranicar, an Amazing Lash franchisee himself along with his wife. “After speaking with Sam and learning about his success, growth and the unique business model, I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” says Ahmad. “Once I decided that, I knew it had to be in the Marlboro area since I am very active in the local community here – it was a great opportunity all around for myself and my partners, as well as the community.”

Amazing Lash Studio provides semi-permanent eyelash extensions at stylishly appointed retail studios in convenient locations that offer extended hours and feature private lash application suites. Amazing Lash Studio has a patented application process that enables a highly trained staff of licensed aestheticians and cosmetologists to complete the service in a fraction of the time required at traditional outlets.

Amazing Lash Studio –Englishtown is located at 92 US Highway 9 in the Marlboro Plaza. The studio is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For additional information or to request an appointment, go to amazinglashstudio.com or call 732.385.3399.

About Amazing Lash Studio

Amazing Lash Studio was founded in 2010 with a vision to be the leading provider of eyelash extensions. Amazing Lash Studios apply semi-permanent eyelash extensions with a proprietary, patented process to the clients’ own lashes, replicating the curve and size of natural lashes. The concept began franchising in 2013 and to date has 200 open studios in 33 states and 714 Regional Developer Units awarded. In 2018, Amazing Lash Studio earned the rank of #5 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top New Franchises and #260 on the Inc. 500 in its inaugural year. For additional information, visit AmazingLashStudio.com.

