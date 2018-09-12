THE HELLO KITTY CAFE TRUCK RETURNS TO NEW JERSEY ON 9/15! by

Wednesday, September 12 2018 @ 10:08 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Appearance

Saturday, September 15th

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Westfield Garden State Plaza

One Garden State Plaza

Paramus, NJ 07652

* Between Capital Grille and Uniqlo *

