Wednesday, September 12 2018 @ 10:22 AM EDT
THE HELLO KITTY CAFE TRUCK RETURNS TO NEW JERSEY ON 9/15!

THE HELLO KITTY CAFE TRUCK RETURNS TO NEW JERSEY ON 9/15!

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Appearance

Saturday, September 15th
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Westfield Garden State Plaza
One Garden State Plaza
Paramus, NJ 07652
* Between Capital Grille and Uniqlo *

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be rolling back into New Jersey! Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to a new batch of exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles,
including:

o Giant Hello Kitty Chef Cookie
o Lunchbox with Confetti Popcorn
o Hello Kitty Plush Toy
o New Petit Fours Box Set

Other best-selling items include thermal bottles, keychains, bottled water, a 5-piece macaron box set, bow headband and Hello Kitty Cafe T-shirts in youth and adult sizes.
Following its visit to New Jersey, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will continue its tour through the East with a stop in New York City (9/22). Come say hi!

Since the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck made its debut in October 2014 as part of Sanrio’s first food-related venture, the cafe on wheels has delighted thousands of fans from all over the U.S., drawing crowds of up to hundreds of Hello Kitty lovers at each stop. To date,two Hello Kitty Cafe trucks have traveled to more than 60 cities across both coasts –from Los Angeles, Seattle and Houston – to Chicago, New York and Florida. For 2018,new cities have been added to Hello Kitty Cafe Truck’s ever-expanding routes,including Boise, Idaho and Omaha, Nebraska.

For updates on Hello Kitty Cafe Truck’s upcoming appearances, please follow us on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter.
  • THE HELLO KITTY CAFE TRUCK RETURNS TO NEW JERSEY ON 9/15!
