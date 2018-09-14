Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Friday, September 14 2018
Bergen County Historical Society lecture series- The Nazi Spy from Glen Rock

The Bergen County Historical Society begins the 2018-2019 season of their lecture series with The Nazi Spy from Glen Rock by James Calaski on Thursday September 27th at 7:30pm in the Steuben House at Historic New Bridge Landing, 1201 Main Street, River Edge NJ.

James Calaski, Detective Sergeant with the Glen Rock Police Department, will be speaking about Carl Schiphorst who was a Glen Rock resident in the 1930’s and was the leader of the Bergen County Unit of the German American Bund. The presentation covers the German American Bund in general and then the investigations here in Bergen County and Glen Rock specifically. Schiphorst was the target of a 145-page FBI investigation and was eventually sent back to Germany. His story illustrates the plight of thousands of German families during WWII.

Detective Sergeant Calaski first presented his research in 2015 and has been in demand ever since, presenting to numerous libraries and civic organizations.  He is constantly updating the presentation with new information as it becomes available.  D/Sgt Calaski has a Master’s degree in History and is currently writing a book about this story.  His unique viewpoint into the criminal investigation and his knowledge of Glen Rock makes this a very interesting presentation. 

Free admission, refreshments will be served afterwards. For additional information visit the society’s website www.bergencountyhistory.org, email them at [email protected], or call 201-343-9492 and leave a message.

