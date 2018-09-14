Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Friday, September 14 2018
Paramus Police Arrest - Criminal Sexual Contact

The Paramus Police Department announces the arrest of Edward Evans (DOB: 7-31-1965) of Bergenfield, NJ for criminal sexual contact.

On September 8, 2018 at 19:56hrs Paramus Police Officers were dispatched to Marshall’s department store for a report of a male who had grabbed a 19 year old women’s buttock while she was shopping in the shoe aisle.  The victim reported that after the male had grabbed her buttock she notified her mother who was also in the store. The victim’s mother chased the male and was able to video record him with her cellular phone.

Detective Lieutenant Robert Olive and Detective Jeff Lattanzi were able to identify the male through their investigation due to the video recorded by the victim’s mother.

On September 12, 2018 Detectives Olive and Lattanzi assisted by the Bergenfield Police department arrested Edward Evans at his Bergenfield address.

Evans was placed under arrest for one (1) count of criminal sexual contact and was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending his first judicial hearing.

 

Robert M. Guidetti

Deputy Chief

Paramus Police Department

(201) 262-3400 ext. 1353
