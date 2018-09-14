REED NEXT DAY PROGRAM FOR ADULTS WITH AUTISM OFFICIALLY OPENS ON RAMAPO COLLEGE CAMPUS by

REED Next is Accepting Applications for 2019 Participants and Seeking Community Partners for Pre-Vocational and Vocational Opportunities

(OAKLAND, NJ) September 13, 2018… REED Next, a year-round adult day program for individuals 21 and over on the autism spectrum, officially opened on Monday, September 10, 2018. Housed on the Ramapo College Campus, REED Next supports adults with autism by providing individualized programming focused on pre-vocational and vocational training, as well as volunteer and paid employment opportunities. REED Next is currently accepting applications for 2019 participants and is seeking community partners to offer pre-vocational and vocational opportunities for adults in the program.

Approved by the State of New Jersey Department of Human Services, Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD), REED Next utilizes the proven principals of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) to deliver a comprehensive program that emphasizes community engagement and integration, peer mentoring and assistance with daily life skills. REED Next is partly funded by Medicaid and open to all adults on the spectrum.

“Adults with autism are in crisis; over the next decade, more than 500,000 individuals with autism will age out of programs, leaving them with little to no guidance or resources at a pivotal time in their lives. Our mission is to ensure that every individual with autism has access to the best programs needed to lead meaningful and fulfilled lives,” said Jill Nadison, CEO and Executive Director, REED Foundation for Autism. “The REED Next day program is built upon our years of expertise and the support of our community partners, who share our desire to address this very real problem facing adults with autism.”

By housing REED Next on Ramapo College’s campus, adults in the program will be integrated into the campus community, providing real-world experiences that will further develop their life skills. Additionally, community partners have the ability to positively impact the lives of adults with autism by offering pre-vocational and vocational training opportunities, as well as volunteer and paid positions that may not otherwise be available to them.

“I am proud to be a longtime supporter of the REED Foundation for Autism and as a local business owner, know firsthand the benefits and opportunity that comes from working with adults with autism,” said Craig Kunisch, owner and operator, Mahwah Bar and Grill in Mahwah, NJ. “Mark started training with us while attending REED Academy and is now an outstanding employee as a participant in REED Next. Our staff and patrons look forward to Mark’s shift and I would encourage other employers to pursue the opportunity to have REED Next adults learn and grow with their businesses as well.”

For more information on how to apply to the REED Next Day Program for 2019 or become a community partner, please email [email protected]

ABOUT REED FOUNDATION FOR AUTISM

The REED Foundation for Autism is committed to providing individuals with autism the opportunity to live, work and thrive at every stage of their lives. The Foundation raises funds to support REED Academy, which provides Early Intervention instruction in both clinic and home-based settings as well as educational services to children age 3-21, and REED Next, which supports adults 21 and over with continued education, training and services to lead meaningful lives. Using the methods of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), the best standard care for autism backed by the CDC and U.S. Surgeon General, the Foundation's initiatives ensure that our community of individuals with autism have access to high-quality education, adult services, employment and housing. The REED Foundation for Autism is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization. To learn more or donate, please visit reedfoundationforautism.org.

