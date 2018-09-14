Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Friday, September 14 2018
Menendez, Booker Announce Federal Funding to Expand New Jersey’s Volunteer Programs

WASHINGTON, D.C.  – Today, U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) announced the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) has awarded New Jersey’s Commission on National Community Service (NJCNCS) $283,333 to enhance and expand volunteer programs throughout the state. 

“Whether it’s helping homebound seniors, tutoring students, restoring parks or delivering meals, thousands of New Jerseyans are volunteering their time, skills and passions to create positive, lasting change in our communities,” said Sen. Menendez. “This federal investment in civic engagement will only help grow and expand New Jersey’s service programs, connecting more people with meaningful opportunities make a difference.”

“When we look at some of the most pressing issues facing New Jersey, we often find it’s the compassion and dedication of volunteers working within their own communities who are helping to make a difference,” said Sen. Booker. “By making key federal investments like this in New Jersey’s volunteer programs, we are making an investment in the strength, resiliency, and future of our communities.”

Through the Volunteer Generation Fund (VGF), CNCS helps build the capacity of Governor-appointed State Service Commissions to recruit, manage and train high-quality volunteers that serve in non-profit, faith-based, and other civic organizations statewide.

The NJCNCS will strengthen the state's ability to connect citizens with opportunities to serve and increase the capacity of local organizations to engage volunteers in meaningful service. In order to develop new volunteer management infrastructure and support the delivery of additional and sustainable direct services throughout the state, by collaborating with five organizations: United Way of Northern NJ, NJ Campus Compact, Volunteer Center of South Jersey, New Start Career Network, and Volunteer Center of Burlington County.
