Menendez, Booker Announce Federal Funding to Expand New Jersey’s Volunteer Programs by

Thursday, September 13 2018 @ 04:47 PM EDT

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) announced the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) has awarded New Jersey’s Commission on National Community Service (NJCNCS) $283,333 to enhance and expand volunteer programs throughout the state.

“Whether it’s helping homebound seniors, tutoring students, restoring parks or delivering meals, thousands of New Jerseyans are volunteering their time, skills and passions to create positive, lasting change in our communities,” said Sen. Menendez. “This federal investment in civic engagement will only help grow and expand New Jersey’s service programs, connecting more people with meaningful opportunities make a difference.”

“When we look at some of the most pressing issues facing New Jersey, we often find it’s the compassion and dedication of volunteers working within their own communities who are helping to make a difference,” said Sen. Booker. “By making key federal investments like this in New Jersey’s volunteer programs, we are making an investment in the strength, resiliency, and future of our communities.”

Through the Volunteer Generation Fund (VGF), CNCS helps build the capacity of Governor-appointed State Service Commissions to recruit, manage and train high-quality volunteers that serve in non-profit, faith-based, and other civic organizations statewide.

