Hackensack Meridian Health Physicians Recognized as Top Doctors by

Friday, September 14 2018 @ 08:46 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

September 13, 2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health network, is proud to announce that 412 of its affiliated physicians are being recognized as Top Doctors by Insider Jersey magazine.

“Hackensack Meridian Health is dedicated to transforming the way health care is delivered,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “We are proud to recognize our world-class physicians who are pushing the boundaries of medicine each and every day.”

During the selection process, Castle Connolly conducts a peer nomination, review and screening process with a doctor-directed research team. Nominated physicians are chosen because of their excellent training and clinical skills, along with the time, care and concern they provide to patients.

“I would like to congratulate all of our physicians on this well-deserved recognition,” said John K. Lloyd, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “Our outstanding team members provide the highest quality care and put patients at the center of everything they do.”

“Hackensack Meridian Health’s physicians are improving patient outcomes through high-quality care, research and innovation,” said Andrew Pecora, M.D., president of Physician Enterprise and chief innovation officer, Hackensack Meridian Health. “That is why so many of our network-affiliated doctors are being recognized for their incredible achievements.”

The selected Hackensack Meridian Health affiliated physicians are among the 2,219 physicians who are receiving this recognition statewide. To view the full list of Hackensack Meridian Health-affiliated physicians who are being recognized as Top Doctors by Insider Jersey magazine, please visit: www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org/topdoctors.

