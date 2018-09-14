RIDGEWOOD RECREATION ADULT COOKING CLASSES BEGIN NEXT WEEK
Find sweet and savory ways to repurpose all the apples from apple picking this fall.
Menu highlights include two delicious recipes each class:
Harvest Quinoa Salad with Fuji Apples, Arugula, Bacon, Brussel Sprouts with Honey Balsamic Dressing
Roasted Cornish Hen with Apple Cornbread Stuffing
Apple and Pork Meatballs with Maple Glaze
Apple Muffins with Caramel Frosting
Mondays, September 17 and 24
12 to 2 pm
The Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood
$50 - 2 weeks - all materials provided. (non-residents $60)
Be sure to bring an apron and tupperware for left-overs.
Register online on CommunityPass, www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass (Visa/MasterCard), or in person/by mail to the Recreation Office, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 (cash/check). Non-Residents may register for an additional charge of $10. Our registration form is attached for your convenience.
For more information call 201-670-5560 or visit the Stable between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Don't hesitate to contact us if special accommodations are needed.
