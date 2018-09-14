Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Friday, September 14 2018
RIDGEWOOD RECREATION ADULT COOKING CLASSES BEGIN NEXT WEEK

Annie's Artisanal Cookery - 'Reinventing' the Apple
Find sweet and savory ways to repurpose all the apples from apple picking this fall.

Menu highlights include two delicious recipes each class:

Harvest Quinoa Salad with Fuji Apples, Arugula, Bacon, Brussel Sprouts with Honey Balsamic Dressing

Roasted Cornish Hen with Apple Cornbread Stuffing

Apple and Pork Meatballs with Maple Glaze

Apple Muffins with Caramel Frosting

Mondays, September 17 and 24
12 to 2 pm
The Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood  
$50 - 2 weeks - all materials provided.  (non-residents $60) 
Be sure to bring an apron and tupperware for left-overs.

Register online on CommunityPass, www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass (Visa/MasterCard), or in person/by mail to the Recreation Office, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ  07450 (cash/check). Non-Residents may register for an additional charge of $10. Our registration form is attached for your convenience.

For more information call 201-670-5560 or visit the Stable between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.  Don't hesitate to contact us if special accommodations are needed.

