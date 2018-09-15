Celebrate Fall With Oktoberfest at The Community Chest on October 18 by

Saturday, September 15 2018

Posted in News & Views

(Eastern Bergen County, New Jersey; September 13, 2018) -- This fall, join The Community Chest for an evening of fun at the third annual Oktoberfest at The Community Chest on Thursday, October 18. This special event will be held at the Englewood Field Club, located at 341 Engle Street in Englewood, New Jersey, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Admission to Oktoberfest at The Community Chest is $100 per ticket, and millennials (ages 21 to 30) are admitted for $40 a ticket. Group rates for ten tickets are also available for $800. Each ticket purchase includes a great selection of craft beers sponsored by The Alementary Brewing Co., a light dinner and delicious fare prepared in Bavarian style. A live auction offers culinary and other opportunities, a raffle, and prizes. This year, a wine pull is a new addition to the Oktoberfest. Everyone who purchases a wine pull ticket will win a bottle of wine.

The event introduces the nonprofit organization's launch of its 2018-2019 Annual Campaign. The funds raised support area nonprofit organizations addressing a range of issues, including health and mental health, hunger, arts programming, the environment, and volunteerism. These organizations provide social, cultural, recreational, and educational services to local residents in need of all ages hailing from eastern Bergen County.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Since The Community Chest's founding in 1933, the nonprofit organization has carried out the goal of “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” with increased generosity. The Chest’s Board of Managers implements a thorough process of screening, researching, and monitoring to assure the funds raised are directed to the most worthy programs and the areas of greatest need.

Registration & Sponsorship

To register for the event, send a check made out to The Community Chest at 122 South Van Brunt Street, Englewood, New Jersey 07631. Registration may be done online at www.thecommunitychestebc.org. To register for group tickets, contact The Chest's office at 201-568-7474.

Individuals and businesses are invited to join the celebration as sponsors of the Oktoberfest. Sponsoring this fun event helps provide assistance to over 20 nonprofit organizations serving local residents in need in eastern Bergen County. A range of sponsorship opportunities are available offering various marketing opportunities to be distinguished as a philanthropic business leader in the community, visibility with community leaders and influential citizens, a positive image with current and potential customers, and the knowledge their tax-deductible contribution makes a positive difference.

To date, sponsors for the celebration are: Broadway Kitchens and Bath, Deco Tech, Englewood Health, Fort Lee Racquet Club, Dick and Shawn Kennedy, Joe and Judy Klyde, Romer Debbas, LLP and Justin and Shelly Wimpfheimer. For information about sponsorship levels, call 201-568-7474 or contact [email protected]

About The Community Chest

Founded in 1933, The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, has supported local not-for-profit agencies for 85 years. The Chest leads initiatives and supports nonprofits that make our communities stronger and benefit people in need in eastern Bergen County. Each year, The Chest raises funds and allocates them to agencies demonstrating the capacity to provide services to local citizens. The organization also provides coordinating and planning services in its communities, serving as a bridge between agencies and organizations and investing in the stability and quality of the service network.

For further information about The Chest, visit www.thecommunitychestebc.org/or contact (201) 568-7474. Stay updated about the organization’s activities on Facebook and Twitter.

