Bergen County Awards $442,000 to Build Veteran Housing in Allendale

Saturday, September 15 2018 @ 09:22 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Hackensack, N.J -- Bergen County awarded $442,000 to Bergen County’s United Way and Madeline Corporation on Wednesday, September 5th, which will be used to build two homes for eligible veterans and their families on Crescent Avenue in Allendale. The source of funding for this project is Community Development Home Investment Partnership funding from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) which is targeted and administered by the Bergen County Division of Community Development.

“We are grateful for every person who is serving or has served our country in the United States military,” said Bergen County Executive Tedesco. “Enhancing the quality of life for Bergen County veterans has been a top priority for my administration. We expanded our Veterans Services office, eliminated homelessness among our veteran population and remain vigilant in linking veterans with housing opportunities to prevent homelessness now or in the future. This funding is part of our continuing commitment to honor their service with our support here at home. On behalf of the people of Bergen County, I thank our active duty and retired service members for the sacrifices that they and their families have made for all of us,” he added.

“In Bergen County, we have ensured that our Veterans come first,” said Freeholder Tracy Zur. “Providing housing for Bergen County Veterans is only a small thank you for what the veterans from Bergen County sacrificed to guarantee the safety and freedom for all Americans,” she added.

Located at 221 and 223 Crescent Avenue, each ranch-style home will have three bedrooms and two bathrooms and will be built and managed by Bergen County’s United Way and Madeline Corporation. The properties are located near downtown retail establishments and the train station and will be available as affordable housing rentals for veterans who meet income eligibility requirements.

The County, through the Division of Community Development, has worked extensively with Madeline/BCUW on several other homes for veterans, seniors, and individuals with special needs in Fort Lee and Montvale, among other towns. The funding from the County, adopted through resolution by the Bergen County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is in the form of a loan but will be forgiven after 20 years assuming compliance with HUD income eligibility and other guidelines are met.

County officials indicated that construction will begin in 2018.

