Saturday, September 15 2018

SESCIL (South East Senior Center for independent Living) is celebrating its 40th anniversary at an awards gala on October 11 at the Clinton Inn in Tenafly.

At the dinner, SESCIL will be presenting awards to 3 distinguished honorees: Hillary Viders, Leslie Zoldan and Oritani Bank Charitable Foundation.

Hillary Viders is an award winning author, photojournalist and an expert in undersea exploration and marine conservation. Throughout her 40 year stellar career, she has published over 3,000 articles and academic materials, including numerous feature stories highlighting people, organizations and events in Bergen County.

Leslie Zoldan is a dedicated volunteer at SESCIL, where she teaches several classes in dance, aerobics and balance. Zoldan is always eager to help at SESCIL, and she inspires everyone with her smile and “Can Do” attitude.

The Oritani Bank Charitable Foundation is being honored for its outstanding support of SESCIL and other non-profit agencies in in Bergen County that increase the quality of life for many people.

SESCIL, a non-profit agency with 350 members, offers many important services. SESCIL is the only senior center in the area that provides world class medical care as well as physical therapy and the services of a dentist and other medical professionals at affordable rates. SESCIL also offers 35 different classes a week.

For tickets to the SESCIL gala and ads in the dinner journal, contact Scott Reddin at (201) 446-7286.

