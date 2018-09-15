THE SHANNON ROSE IRISH PUB INTRODUCES N.J.’S LARGEST IRISH COFFEE IN HONOR OF HALFWAY TO ST. PATRICK’S DAY! by

The Shannon Rose Partnered with Tullamore D.E.W. to Create Three-Foot Tall, 33-Gallon Irish Coffee Glass

ALLENDALE, NJ (September 14, 2018) – An Irishman walks into a bar . . . But what he sees is absolutely no joke! On Friday, September 14, 2018, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub kicked off its annual Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day celebration with an event of epic proportions at its location in Clifton, NJ. In partnership with Tullamore D.E.W., The Shannon Rose, known for providing an authentic Irish experience by combining the design and décor of the Emerald Isle with modern amenities and the high-quality food, drink and banter of a traditional public house, introduced New Jersey’s largest glass of Irish Coffee!

“At The Shannon Rose Irish Pub, we have two favorite times of year – St. Patrick’s Day and Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day, of course!” said Regan DeBenedetto, director of operations for The Shannon Rose Irish Pub. “We couldn’t dream up a better way to kick off one of our favorite holidays than to partner with our favorite Irish whiskey brand, Tullamore D.E.W., and have an epic celebration!”

The introduction of this colossal creation also served as the kick off to The Shannon Rose Irish Pub’s annual Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day celebration at its location in Clifton on September 14 and in Ramsey on September 15. The events include live Irish music, bagpipers, step dancers, drink specials and much more. Stay tuned to www.TheShannonRose.com for updates on additional upcoming events.

Featuring a chef-driven menu that changes seasonally and uses fresh, high-quality ingredients, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub offers fare that blends Irish pub classics and new tavern favorites, combining traditional favorites with modern tastes. For its thirsty guests, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub features more than 30 beers on tap – including Guinness, Harp and Smithwick’s – and a wide selection of premium scotch malts and Irish whiskeys. The Shannon Rose Irish Pub is the destination for live entertainment, televised sporting matches, unique events and more.

The Shannon Rose Irish Pub is also the perfect place for private parties and group events. From small gatherings to large parties, business lunches to birthdays, The Shannon Rose strives to make every event a memorable one and offers a selection of private and semi-private spaces to comfortably accommodate any size party. Now, as an added feature, N.J.’s largest Irish Coffee is available by special order as an add-on to in-restaurant event packages.

For more information on The Shannon Rose Irish Pub, its menu or ongoing events and promotions, or to join its Pub Club, visit www.TheShannonRose.com, or become a fan on Facebook and follow @shannonrosepubs on Instagram.

ABOUT THE SHANNON ROSE IRISH PUB

Since 2007, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub has provided its guests with the most authentic Irish experience this side of the Atlantic. With locations in Clifton and Ramsey, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub transports its guests to the Emerald Isle through its scratch-made food, Dublin-like atmosphere and the hospitality that the Irish are famous for. Featuring more than 30 beers on tap – including Guinness, Harp and Smithwick’s – a wide selection of premium scotch malts and Irish whiskeys, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub is the destination for live entertainment, televised sporting matches, unique events and more. For more information, please visit www.TheShannonRose.com or become a fan on Facebook and follow @shannonrosepubs on Instagram.

