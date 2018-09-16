Call for Submissions: The S3 Agency Goes National With “S FREE” Pro Bono Creative Services Program for Startups by

Agency Seeks to Award Free Creative Services to Fearless Start-Up Businesses Anywhere in the US

(September 14, 2018, Boonton, NJ) – Calling all fearless start-ups with big dreams and small budgets! The S3 Agency, a leading ad agency known for its work with brands like BMW, Tetley Tea and Wyndham Worldwide, is expanding S FREE – its pro bono program that creates free advertising campaigns. Previously limited to businesses located in New Jersey, S FREE is now open to startups with under $1 million in annual revenues located anywhere in the United States. The caveat? Applicants must be willing to embrace The S3 Agency’s fearlessly creative approach. Eligible applicants can learn details and apply for S FREE at ineedSFREE.com. (Application period closes 10/31/18.)

While S FREE has expanded beyond New Jersey, the core mission remains unchanged: to do good by doing great creative campaigns for deserving companies that are too new or too small to afford them. Since starting S FREE in 2016, The S3 Agency has provided fee-free advertising services to many different types of organizations – including an out-of-home campaign that was recognized with national awards.

“We feel incredibly fortunate to be able to be in a position to give back – and since The S3 Agency serves brands on a national basis, why not take down the borders for S FREE?” said Denise Blasevick, CEO of The S3 Agency. “Today’s environment has yielded so many exciting startups in emerging areas – from AI and the sharing economy to cryptocurrencies, biosciences and more. S FREE removes the budget obstacle to help these startups achieve their vision,” says Denise Blasevick, CEO of The S3 Agency.

The national search for the next S FREE recipient will be open for application from September 14 through October 31, 2018. US-based startups with an annual revenue under $1 million and an unlimited desire to break through can find details and apply for S FREE at www.ineedSFREE.com.

ABOUT THE S3 AGENCY

The S3 Agency in Boonton, NJ is a full-service marketing agency specializing in fearlessly creative advertising, public relations, and social media — for clients such as BMW of North America, Eight O’Clock Coffee, Tetley Tea, and Wyndham Worldwide. Founded in 2001 by New Jersey Advertising Hall of Fame inductees Denise Blasevick and Adam Schnitzler, The S3 Agency is a WBENC-certified woman-owned business, helping clients meet diversity commitments as they satisfy communications goals. For more information about The S3 Agency, please visit theS3agency.com or call 973-257-5533.

