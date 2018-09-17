Family Fun: Newark Museum Hosts Maker Fest by

Maker Fest is a family-friendly showcase of our local maker community. This Museum-wide event brings together tinkers and techies, educators and engineers, and everyone in between to share their passions and inspire others.



Dr. Elizabeth Bonawitz, of the Rutgers Computational Cognitive Development Lab, will present on The Origins of Making: What the Science of Early Cognitive Development Tells Us. The Long Island Vegetable Orchestra will perform using instruments made of fresh vegetables.



Featured exhibitors include:

Fern & Fossil - Build Your Own Mini Terrarium: all-inclusive instructional workshops on terrarium building and plant care. By layering sand, earth & rocks, create a tiny environment for plants to grow.

Form Design Studio: Part of Rutgers University's Express Newark, they will demonstrate high-detail, 3D digital scanning and its real world applications.

Maplewood Shop: Learn woodworking with hand tools! Hammer, plane, and saw in a "try-wood-a-thon."

Bricks 4 Kidz: We learn, we build, and we play using LEGO® bricks, gears, motors, remote controls, digital cameras, animation and programming software as the hands-on teaching tools.

I’m so Yoga: Yoga as self –expression.

Makerhoods: An affordable work/live space for makers in Newark coming soon in 2020 at the historic Krueger-Scott Mansion.

Dream Machine: Design a machine that makes dreams visible.

Girls on Bikes: Decorate your own bicycle helmet.

Glassroots: Flameworking demo and glass jewelry-making.

Project U.S.E.: Build a simple hydroponic plant garden system.

Mahogany Blu Design: Handmade candles.

Rhyme Antics: A hilarious rhyming vocabulary game inspired by hip-hop for ages 12 and up.

Bridget Hill: Anyone can create art.

Divine Beauty and Health: Natural soap making.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.newarkmuseum.org/makerfest.

