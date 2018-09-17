Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, September 17 2018 @ 04:08 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, September 17 2018 @ 04:08 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Family Fun: Newark Museum Hosts Maker Fest

    Share
NEWARK: A convening of the curious and creative, the Newark Museum Maker Fest will take place Saturday, September 29 from noon to 5 pm. The event is free with Museum admission. The Museum is located at 49 Washington St., Newark.

Maker Fest is a family-friendly showcase of our local maker community. This Museum-wide event brings together tinkers and techies, educators and engineers, and everyone in between to share their passions and inspire others.

Dr. Elizabeth Bonawitz, of the Rutgers Computational Cognitive Development Lab, will present on The Origins of Making: What the Science of Early Cognitive Development Tells Us. The Long Island Vegetable Orchestra will perform using instruments made of fresh vegetables.

Featured exhibitors include:

Fern & Fossil -  Build Your Own Mini Terrarium: all-inclusive instructional workshops on terrarium building and plant care. By layering sand, earth & rocks, create a tiny environment for plants to grow.

Form Design Studio: Part of Rutgers University's Express Newark, they will demonstrate high-detail, 3D digital scanning and its real world applications.

Maplewood Shop: Learn woodworking with hand tools! Hammer, plane, and saw in a "try-wood-a-thon."

Bricks 4 Kidz: We learn, we build, and we play using LEGO® bricks, gears, motors, remote controls, digital cameras, animation and programming software as the hands-on teaching tools.

I’m so Yoga: Yoga as self –expression.

Makerhoods: An affordable work/live space for makers in Newark coming soon in 2020 at the historic Krueger-Scott Mansion.

Dream Machine: Design a machine that makes dreams visible.

Girls on Bikes: Decorate your own bicycle helmet.

Glassroots: Flameworking demo and glass jewelry-making.

Project U.S.E.: Build a simple hydroponic plant garden system.

Mahogany Blu Design: Handmade candles.

Rhyme Antics: A hilarious rhyming vocabulary game inspired by hip-hop for ages 12 and up.

Bridget Hill: Anyone can create art.

Divine Beauty and Health: Natural soap making.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.newarkmuseum.org/makerfest.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Family Fun: Newark Museum Hosts Maker Fest
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost