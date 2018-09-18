CancerCare® New Jersey Walk/Run for Hope Celebrates 31 Years by

Leonia, NJ (September 18, 2018) – The 31st Annual CancerCare New Jersey Walk/Run for Hope will take place at Overpeck County Park, located at 199 Challenger Road in Leonia, NJ, on Sunday, September 23, 2018. This family-friendly 5K event will raise critical funds for and awareness about CancerCare’s free, professional services available to anyone facing a cancer diagnosis.

CancerCare’s New Jersey Walk/Run for Hope is a community-based event that brings together friends and families to walk or run in memory of those they have lost to cancer, honor survivors and support those who are currently facing a cancer diagnosis. Walkers and runners of all levels and ages, individually or as teams, are welcome to participate, and the course is USATF sanctioned and certified. Advance registration is available at www.cancercare.org/walknj until Wednesday, September 19. Day-of registration will also be available at the event.

Registration and check-in begin at 7:45 a.m. Lynn Needle, Founder and Artistic Director of the Art of Motion Dance Theatre will lead the participants in a pre-race warm up. The 5K event kicks off at 9:00 a.m., with a children’s Fun Run to follow at 10:30 a.m. Signs in honor of loved ones will line the race course, and a team sign contest will award prizes to the top three designs.

Linda DiMuro, captain of the team “We’re Walking,” received free individual counseling at CancerCare’s regional office in Ridgewood, NJ. “My social worker helped me to see that my cancer diagnosis wasn’t the end of the world and that I couldn’t let it take over my life,” recalls Linda. She and her husband, Ray, both worked oncology social workers to learn the best ways to support Linda and cope during this challenging period. “CancerCare was a major part of my recovery,” Linda says, and she is happy to be able to participate in this year’s Walk/Run for Hope.

Entry fees are a $35 minimum donation per adult (13 and older; $32 for USATF-NJ members), $20 minimum donation per child (12 and under) and $10 per child for the fun run only. All participants who pre-register will receive a t-shirt. Race awards will be given to the top finishers, top individual and team fundraisers, and all fun run participants. The event will take place rain or shine.

CancerCare is grateful to the following sponsors and community partners: Eisai, Tesaro®, The Kantor Foundation, Englewood Hospital, Genentech, Inserra Supermarkets, Inc., K-Deer, Pronomic Wealth Management Group, Art of Motion, Costco, The Bagel Station, Fairway Market, Mayda Bosco, Road Runner’s, Starbucks Coffee and Trader Joe’s.

Those who can’t attend the Walk/Run for Hope can still provide help and hope to individuals and families by making a donation at www.cancercare.org/walknj. For more information or questions, contact Sara Yashpan, CancerCare’s manager of special events, at [email protected] or 212-712-8369.

About CancerCare®

Founded in 1944, CancerCare is the leading national organization providing free, professional support services and information to help people manage the emotional, practical and financial challenges of cancer. Comprehensive services include counseling and support groups over the phone, online and in-person, educational workshops, publications and financial and co-payment assistance. All CancerCare services are provided by oncology social workers and world-leading cancer experts.

To learn more, visit www.cancercare.org or call 800-813-HOPE (4673).

