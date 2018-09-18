Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, September 18 2018
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, September 18 2018 @ 04:54 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Children’s Aid and Family Services Re-Accredited by Council on Accreditation

(Paramus, NJ) September 18, 2018 - Children’s Aid and Family Services has achieved national re-accreditation through the New York-based Council on Accreditation (COA) for a period of three years for the following programs: Adoption Services, The Center for Alcohol and Drug Resources, NJ ARCH (Adoption Resource Clearing House), Kin Konnect, WISE, Treatment Homes, Mentoring, Therapeutic Supervised Visitation, Disability Support Services and Zoe’s Place. Organizations pursue accreditation to demonstrate the implementation of best practice standards in the field of human services. COA evaluated all aspects of Children’s Aid and Family Services’ programs, services, management and administration.“This is a significant achievement for our organization and we are extremely proud of accomplishing it,” says Joanne Mandry, President & CEO of Children’s Aid and Family Services. “COA accreditation is an assurance to those we serve that our services are among the best in the nation.”

COA accreditation is an objective, independent, and reliable validation of an agency’s performance. The COA accreditation process involves a detailed review and analysis of an organization’s administration, management, and service delivery functions against international standards of best practice. The standards driving accreditation ensure that services are well-coordinated, culturally competent, evidence-based, outcomes-oriented, and provided by a skilled and supported workforce. COA accreditation demonstrates accountability in the management of resources, sets standardized best practice thresholds for service and administration, and increases organizational capacity and accountability by creating a framework for ongoing quality improvement.

About Children’s Aid and Family Services

Children’s Aid and Family Services is a leading nonprofit human services organizations serving northern New Jersey. The agency is fully accredited and has served the community for more than 115 years. Its mission is to preserve, protect, and when needed, provide families. Motivated by compassion and in partnership with the community, we make positive lasting differences in the lives of those we serve. We provide high quality, innovative services to children and their families that advance social, educational and emotional development and wellbeing. For more information on Children’s Aid and Family Services, call 201.261.2800 or visit www.cafsnj.org.
 
About COA

Founded in 1977, COA is an independent, not-for-profit accreditor of the full continuum of community-based behavioral health care and social service organizations in the United States and Canada. Over 2,000 organizations — voluntary, public, and proprietary; local and statewide; large and small — have either successfully achieved COA accreditation or are currently engaged in the process. Presently, COA has a total of 47 service standards that are applicable to over 125 different types of programs. To learn more about COA, please visit www.COAnet.org.
