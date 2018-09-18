Camp Acorn to host Annual Rummage Sale October 13th, 2018 by

Tuesday, September 18 2018

Posted in News & Views

Camp Acorn invites the public to its 5th Annual Rummage Sale Fundraiser. The event will be held on Saturday October 13th, from 11am to 4pm in the parking lot of Calvary Lutheran Church at 165 West Crescent Avenue, Allendale NJ. For questions please call 201-785-1101 or email [email protected]

All proceeds benefit Camp Acorn, a not-for-profit enrichment program serving individuals with developmental disabilities through classes that address their physical, emotional, and social well-being. Located in Allendale, Camp Acorn offers four different sessions throughout the year with a variety of classes that include creative and educational components. All activities are adapted to the individual needs of each camper and provide challenging experiences in a fun and friendly environment.

