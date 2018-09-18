Valley National Bank Recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month with 10th Annual Breast Cancer Walk on October 13th by

To date, Valley has raised nearly $1 million in support of breast cancer research

WAYNE, N.J. – September 18, 2018 – Valley National Bank will be hosting its 10th annual “Valley Goes Pink!” breast cancer walk Saturday, October 13th, in Wayne. Registration for the walk will kick off at 9 AM at 1460 Valley Rd.

Valley Goes Pink! is an inspirational and impactful opportunity to raise money and awareness in support of the Cure Breast Cancer Foundation (CBCF) and their mission to find a cure for breast cancer. Over the past nine years, Valley has raised over $900,000.

All proceeds raised are used for research and conferences at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and other national and international research facilities under the direction of Dr. Larry Norton, who serves as the Foundation’s Scientific Advisor.

Donations to the CBCF fund innovative research that could dramatically change the treatment for breast cancer in the future. CBCF is the primary source of funding for research on the Self-Seeding Theory, conceived by Dr. Larry Norton in collaboration with Dr. Joan Massagué. The Self-Seeding Theory provides radically new insight into how breast cancer grows and spreads, including a revolutionary concept of cancer as a disease of cell mobility as well as cell division. Mounting evidence from this pioneering research is translating a theory into life-saving treatments.

Donations can be made at any Valley National Bank branch, or online at www.curebreastcancerfoundation.org - type “VNB Walk” in the company field. If you are interested in participating in the walk, please contact Candy Infante at [email protected]

About the Cure Breast Cancer Foundation

Cure Breast Cancer Foundation (CBCF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization created to raise money for breast cancer research under the direction of noted oncologist, Dr. Larry Norton, at the world-renowned Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and other national and international research facilities. Since its inception in December 2007, CBCF has raised over $5.5 million for breast cancer research. For more information about CBCF please visit www.curebreastcancerfoundation.org.

About Valley

Valley National Bancorp is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey with approximately $30 billion in assets. Its principal subsidiary, Valley National Bank, currently operates over 220 branch locations in northern and central New Jersey, the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, Florida and Alabama. Valley National Bank is one of the largest commercial banks headquartered in New Jersey and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest in product innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable staff with a high priority on friendly customer service. For more information about Valley National Bank and its products and services, please visit www.valleynationalbank.com or call our Customer Service Center at 800-522-4100.

