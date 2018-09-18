New Bridge Medical Center Welcomes Rutgers Medical School Physicians by

Tuesday, September 18 2018 @ 02:19 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

(Paramus, NJ) New Bridge Medical Center (NBMC) is proud to welcome several new physicians from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School to their Ambulatory Care Center.

Madouna Hanna, DO, is a physician specializing in physiatry. Dr. Hanna earned her Bachelor of Arts at Rutgers University in Newark. She received her medical degree from the ROWAN School of Osteopathic Medicine and completed a physical medicine and rehabilitation residency at North Well Health System.

She then completed her fellowship in Interventional Musculoskeletal Medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. Her clinical interests include all aspect of general musculoskeletal pain complaints, ultrasound guided musculoskeletal procedures, electrodiagnostic studies, and lower back epidural injections. She is board certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

Zachary Criswell, DPM, is a fellowship trained foot and ankle surgeon. He received his undergraduate degrees in Biochemistry and Spanish from DePauw University in Greencastle, IN, and went on to receive his DPM degree from the Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine in Philadelphia. He then went on to complete his residency in podiatric surgery at University Hospital in Newark, NJ. Next, he completed a one-year surgical fellowship through the Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Santa Cruz, California, with emphasis on lower extremity sports medicine and arthroscopy. He is board qualified through the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons.

Chitra Kodery, DO, is a primary care physician, with a specialty in sports medicine. Dr. Kodery earned her undergraduate degree from Rutgers University and her medical degree from Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine in New York City. She then completed a residency in family medicine as well as a fellowship in sports medicine at the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. She is board certified in family medicine and sports medicine.

“A priority for New Bridge Medical Center is to provide healthcare for our communities by expanding the scope of services we offer and access to the Medical Center,” said Deborah Visconi, President and CEO of New Bridge Medical Center. “We are very excited that working with our partner, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, several new physicians have joined our outstanding medical staff in our Ambulatory Care Center. Over the next few weeks and months, we will see even more physicians join our team”.

About New Bridge Medical Center

New Bridge Medical Center, a clinical affiliate of Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences, is a 1,070 bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. Founded in 1916 to treat patients with contagious diseases, the medical center has grown to become both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in New Jersey and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation.



A safety net facility, New Bridge Medical Center, renamed in October 2017, provides high-quality comprehensive and inclusive services including long term care, behavioral health care, substance abuse treatment, and acute care to the greater Bergen County community. The medical center, including its Long Term Care Division, is fully accredited by The Joint Commission. With 323 behavioral health beds and 84 medical detox beds, New Bridge Medical Center is one of the largest medical facilities providing a continuum of care for those in need of behavioral health and/or substance abuse treatment.



Acute medical services are available at New Bridge, including: 24/7 emergency department, surgical suites, physical rehabilitation, pharmacy, laboratory; radiologic services (including digital mammography), and more than 26 medical specialties available through the Ambulatory Care Center. The Medical Center is a Veterans Choice Provider proudly serving the healthcare needs of veterans.

