Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas in Clifton to Host Wines of Portugal Dinner September 20 by

Tuesday, September 18 2018 @ 05:19 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Steamed Mussels – Mussels, pepper vinaigrette. Paired with Twin Vines Vinho Verde.

Cod Fillet – Chickpea purée, onion, peppers. Paired with Periquita White 2017.

Roasted Pork Belly – Orange pepper salad. Paired with Periquita Reserva 2016.

Goat Osso Bucco – Rustic mashed potato. Paired with Jose Maria Da Fonseca Domini Douro 2014.

Doce Da Casa – Condensed milk, Chantilly cream. Paired with Alambre Moscatel de Setubal 2012.

Tickets for the Wines of Portugal Dinner are $69 per person and can be purchased online by visiting http://spuntinowinebar.com/wines-of-portugal-clifton/

Spuntino Wine Bar and Italian Tapas

70 Kingsland Rd, Clifton, NJ 07014

Tel: (973) 661-2435

