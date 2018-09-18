Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, September 18 2018
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, September 18 2018 @ 06:12 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas in Clifton to Host Wines of Portugal Dinner September 20

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas, specializing in small plates that put modern twists on Italian classics and fine wines from around the world, invites guests to enjoy its Wines of Portugal Dinner at its location in the Clifton Commons on Thursday, September 20 at 7pm.Portugal offers a variety of climates from north to south that differentiates its wine from those produced in other countries. With over 200 varieties of grapes and a wide range of appellations, Portugal has developed impressive wines. To highlight some of the world-class wines produced in the region, Spuntino Wine Bar is pairing a selection of Portuguese wines with a five-course tasting menu to complement the flavor profiles of each. The full Wines of Portugal dinner menu includes:

Steamed Mussels – Mussels, pepper vinaigrette. Paired with Twin Vines Vinho Verde.

Cod Fillet – Chickpea purée, onion, peppers. Paired with Periquita White 2017.

Roasted Pork Belly – Orange pepper salad. Paired with Periquita Reserva 2016.

Goat Osso Bucco – Rustic mashed potato. Paired with Jose Maria Da Fonseca Domini Douro 2014.

Doce Da Casa – Condensed milk, Chantilly cream. Paired with Alambre Moscatel de Setubal 2012.

Tickets for the Wines of Portugal Dinner are $69 per person and can be purchased online by visiting http://spuntinowinebar.com/wines-of-portugal-clifton/

Spuntino Wine Bar and Italian Tapas

70 Kingsland Rd, Clifton, NJ 07014
Tel: (973) 661-2435

