Breast Cancer Seminar Set for October 3 at North Bergen Public Library

Wednesday, September 19 2018 @ 09:36 PM EDT

Event Name: Breast Cancer Education Seminar

Featured Speakers: Medical Professionals from the Palisades Women’s Group

Location: North Bergen Public Library

8411 Bergenline Avenue, North Bergen, NJ

Date/Time:

Wednesday, October 3, 2018

6:00 p.m.

FREE Admission. FREE refreshments will be provided. FREE Parking. FREE Transportation Available.

Registration Contact: Nikki Mederos (201-854-5702)

Additional Info:

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers worldwide. In fact, 1 in 8 women will develop invasive breast cancer in her lifetime. During National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center is pleased to invite the public to a FREE Breast Cancer Education Seminar. Attendees will hear experts from Palisades Women’s Group discuss early detection and prevention, treatment options, and the latest research on breast cancer.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH PALISADES MEDICAL CENTER

Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center is located at 7600 River Road in North Bergen, NJ, and it serves a population of 400,000 in Hudson and southern Bergen counties. The not-for-profit medical center is a part of the Hackensack Meridian Health System, and it features a 206-bed hospital and The Harborage, a 245-bed nursing home and rehabilitation center. Palisades Medical Center is ranked as one of the top hospitals of its size in New Jersey by Inside Jersey magazine and Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. The New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) has honored Palisades Medical Center with its prestigious Community Outreach Award for its year-round commitment to educate residents, improve access to care, and reduce health disparities. Palisades Medical Center is the largest employer in its service area with more than 1,300 employees. It has been recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, please call 201-854-5000 or visit palisadesmedical.org.

