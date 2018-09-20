7th Annual PSE&G-DP&C Vendor Golf Outing Raises Over $415,000 by

Thursday, September 20 2018 @ 05:26 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

for Children’s Specialized Hospital’s Special Needs Primary Care Program

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ – On Monday, August 27, over 300 players and 65 sponsors united for an exciting day of golf on the nearly 1,000 acres of spectacular countryside at Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club in Bedminster, NJ. The 7th Annual PSE&G-DP&C Vendor Golf Outing more than $415,000 to benefit the Special Needs Primary Care program at Children’s Specialized Hospital’s Hamilton site.

Special Needs Primary Care at Children’s Specialized Hospital provides children with special healthcare needs, and their siblings, comprehensive care. The practice strives to address the developmental and medical needs of children, in addition to behavioral health services. This is done through highly coordinated and effective family-centered medical care involving social workers, patient care coordinators, behavioral health therapists, doctors and nurses.

Guest speaker, Dr. Matt McDonald, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Children’s Specialized Hospital, expressed his gratitude to PSE&G for hosting the event, “The support of dedicated partners like PSE&G and DP&C is essential in advancing programs for the kids at Children’s Specialized. Having experienced first-hand the great work of the Special Needs Primary Care Program, I know how beneficial the funds raised by these gracious community members will be for our children.”

Deborah and Tom Acerno, parents to Children’s Specialized Hospital patient Adeline Acerno, also spoke at the event, “Today was a fun day for a great cause. Children’s Specialized has made a significant impact on our family and I am appreciative to have been able to share the impact that fundraising events like today’s golf outing have on the lives of children and their families like ours.”

Children’s Specialized Hospital, a nonprofit organization, is leading the way into a brighter future for children and adolescents facing special health challenges – from chronic illnesses and complex physical disabilities like brain and spinal cord injuries, to developmental and behavioral issues like autism and mental health. Children’s Specialized Hospital Foundation supports the programs and services of the hospital and all donations go directly to helping us pioneer new specialized care and serve more children in need. To help, or for more information: visit www.childrens-specialized.org; find us on Facebook - www.facebook.com/childrensspecialized, or follow us on Twitter @ChildrensSpecNJ.

About PSE&G

PSE&G is one of the largest combined electric and gas companies in the United States and is also New Jersey's oldest and largest publicly owned utility. PSE&G currently serves nearly three quarters of New Jersey's population in a service area consisting of a 2,600-square-mile diagonal corridor across the state from Bergen to Gloucester Counties. PSE&G is the largest provider of gas and electric service, servicing 1.8 million gas customers and 2.2 million electric customers in more than 300 urban, suburban and rural communities, including New Jersey's six largest cities.

Photo Caption: On Monday, August 27, over 300 players and 65 sponsors united for an exciting day of at Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club in Bedminster, NJ. The 7th Annual PSE&G-DP&C Vendor Golf Outing more than $415,000 to benefit the Special Needs Primary Care program at Children’s Specialized Hospital’s Hamilton site. Pictured here: Dr. Matthew McDonald, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Children’s Specialized Hospital; Tom and Deborah Acerno with daughter, Adeline; Kim Hanemann, Senior VP of DP&C/PSE&G and Children’s Specialized Hospital Board member; Vic Viscomi, Director-Projects, PSE&G, Delivery Projects & Construction; Philip Salerno III, Children’s Specialized Hospital Foundation President and Chief Development Officer.

