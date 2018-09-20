THE NEW JERSEY REENTRY CORPORATION REPORT EXAMINES SYSTEMIC OPIOID ADDICTION TREATMENT CHALLENGES by

Thursday, September 20 2018 @ 05:52 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

AND SETS FORTH STRUCTURAL AND CLINICAL RECOMMENDATIONS

TRENTON—On Tuesday, September 25 at 11:00 a.m., at the New Jersey State House, Room 103, the New Jersey Reentry Corporation (NJRC) will release the New Jersey Opioid Addiction Report: A Modern Plague, which relies upon national "best practices" to provide for a clinically driven addiction treatment system that enshrines a "continuum of care" premised upon successful state templates.

Statement of Dr. Douglas B. Marlowe, National Association of Drug Court Professionals:

"The damage wrought by the opioid epidemic nationally and in New Jersey is tragic and well documented, yet effective policy responses have remained largely elusive. As a senior scientific consultant for the National Association of Drug Court Professionals (NADCP), I have personally witnessed the devastating effects of opioid addiction on persons involved in the criminal justice and child welfare systems. I strongly endorse the treatment- and prevention-focused recommendations in your report, which if implemented I believe would make major contributions to public health and public safety."

The New Jersey Reentry Corporation

Senator Joseph Vitale, Chair, Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee

Dr. David R. Gastfriend, lead researcher on the American Society of Addiction Medicine’s (ASAM) Criteria for patient treatment matching. At Harvard Medical School and MGH over a 25-year span, he was Director of the MGH Addiction Research Program and founded the MGH/McLean Hospital Addiction Psychiatry Fellowship

Dr. Thomas McLellan, Scientific Board, Shatterproof, a national non-profit addiction research foundation, statement of support

Dr. Douglas B. Marlowe, National Association of Drug Court Professionals (NADCP), statement of support

Dr. Aakash Shah, Medical Director NJRC, MD Harvard University Medical School, MBA Oxford University

NJRC's New Jersey Opioid Addiction Report: A Modern Plague Release

New Jersey State House, Room 103, 125 W. State Street, Trenton

Tuesday, September 25 at 11:00 a.m.

About the New Jersey Reentry Corporation

The New Jersey Reentry Corporation is committed to providing critically needed services to court involved individuals to empower them to achieve healthy self-sufficiency, thereby reducing recidivism and fostering safer communities.

Advertisement