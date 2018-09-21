Bergen County Provides Funding for New Accessible Playground in Lodi by

Friday, September 21 2018

(Lodi) – Yesterday, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and Bergen County Freeholder Steve Tanelli presented a ceremonial check to Lodi Mayor Emil Carafa, Jr. to support the installation of an accessible, inclusive playground in Lodi’s Memorial Park. Bergen County will provide $75,000 in open space funding for the project, half of the total expected project costs. When completed, the playground will provide a wonderful place to play for all children, especially those with disabilities and special needs. Included below are photos of the check presentation.

