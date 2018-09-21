Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, September 21 2018 @ 11:09 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Bergen County Provides Funding for New Accessible Playground in Lodi

(Lodi) – Yesterday, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and Bergen County Freeholder Steve Tanelli presented a ceremonial check to Lodi Mayor Emil Carafa, Jr. to support the installation of an accessible, inclusive playground in Lodi’s Memorial Park. Bergen County will provide $75,000 in open space funding for the project, half of the total expected project costs. When completed, the playground will provide a wonderful place to play for all children, especially those with disabilities and special needs. Included below are photos of the check presentation.

photo caption: From left: Lodi Chamber of Commerce President Thomas Rachelski, Lodi Councilman Vincent Martin, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, Lodi Mayor Emil Carafa, Jr., Lodi Councilwoman Patricia Licata, and Bergen County Freeholder Steve Tanelli, with children from the Lodi Boys and Girls Club
