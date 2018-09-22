New Jersey Rescue Group and Farm Sanctuary join forces to rescue hurricane puppies by

Saturday, September 22 2018 @ 02:50 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

A rescue organization in New Jersey has welcomed three four-legged Hurricane Florence victims this week. Rescued by boat as they were struggling to survive, this natural disaster was a blessing in disguise for three discarded puppies. Covered in fleas, sarcoptic mange, skin infections, lesions and pressure sores that took months to develop, these three beautiful pups were merely skeletons of what they should be. Today, they are in the arms of A Pathway to Hope rescue and getting the love and care they so deserve.

Before rescue, the three puppies were hungry, they were sore and they ate anything they could find that resembled food. If life wasn't difficult enough, they were left to fend a hurricane and flooding on their own. Mike from Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Wantage, New Jersey was on a mission to rescue cows from the hurricane and subsequent flooding when he spotted this trio and couldn't turn away. So, he loaded them up in his boat. They were covered in filth, so he quickly bathed them while in his boat, and they accompanied him on his incredible rescue mission where he saved a drowning cow.

A Pathway to Hope rescue partnered with Skylands Sanctuary to promise these babies the happily every after they so deserve. They arrived at 5AM Tuesday morning. Dr. Zilberman at Franklin Lakes Animal Hospital joined in the effort by setting aside time in her busy schedule to examine and treat these beautiful, sickly pups. The puppies were initially aged at 9 weeks, but we were shocked to discover that these tiny pups with frail frames were 5 1/2 months old. The puppies were found to be malnourished, have sarcoptic mange, lesions, skin infections, pressure sores and bloody stool. Their medical care will prove to be intensive and their recovery long with medicated baths and various medications, prescription food and follow up care.

To imagine the hell they lived before rescue is unbearable. Even when their bellies were full, they searched for food. Even when bathed with a warm bed, they couldn't get comfortable, itching uncontrollably and bleeding from sores on their body. Today, they are in a loving foster home getting the care they so desperately deserve and needed.

We at A Pathway to Hope scooped these babies up into our hearts and our arms. We kissed their mangy heads, and we held their shivering bodies. We cringed as we held them tight, feeling all of their bones, but we kept on hugging knowing that they needed someone to hold them and never let them go. We promised them a better tomorrow without aches, pains, itches and a hollow tummy. Please help us to keep that promise and consider a donation today at www.apathwaytohope.org or via mail to A Pathway to Hope, PO Box 165, Hawthorne, NJ 07507. We are also collecting donations of towels and beds for the puppies. Email us at [email protected] for more information on how you can join the rescue effort.

