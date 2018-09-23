Rocker Performs as Bergen’s Distinguished Artist
PARAMUS, N.J. – Carl Restivo, a musician, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and record producer who has collaborated with acclaimed artists Rihanna, Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), Perry Farrell (Jane’s Addiction), Wyclef Jean, Slash and many others, will play a free concert Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Bergen Community College’s Anna Maria Ciccone Theatre, 400 Paramus Road. He represents the College’s fall 2018 distinguished artist.A Wayne native, Restivo has spent the last 10 years as a guitarist and vocalist on tour and in the studio for Morello’s projects The Nightwatchman and Street Sweeper Social Club. Recently, Restivo was asked to write and produce several songs for Morello’s newest solo album, The Atlas Underground, set to be released Oct. 12.
Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 14,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst.
