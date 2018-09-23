ASHANTE BARNES CONNOR OF BERKELEY COLLEGE NAMED CO-CHAIR OF TITLE IX IN NEW JERSEY by

Regarding the selection process, Jordan Draper, EdD, Dean of Students, The College of New Jersey, and Title IX Coordinator, said, “Ashante has a great understanding of our organization and I am confident she will add value to many facets of our work.”

As Chief Administrator, Student Development and Campus Life at Berkeley College, Ms. Barnes Connor provides leadership, direction and strategic support to five assistant deans, and guides and supports department staff in Personal Counseling, Resident Life, Housing and Athletics. She also investigates and adjudicates high-level and complex student conduct and judicial matters.

