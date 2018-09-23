11th ANNUAL “PINK IS THE NEW GREEN” GOLF CLASSIC RAISES $650,000 FOR CURE BREAST CANCER FOUNDATION by

Saturday, September 22 2018 @ 06:50 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

CLIFTON, N.J., September 21st, 2018 – The Cure Breast Cancer Foundation’s (CBCF) 11th annual “Pink is the New Green®” Golf Classic once again exceeded it expectations with an impressive $650,000 in funds raised to support breast cancer research efforts under the direction of Dr. Larry Norton, Senior Vice President, Office of the President and the Medical Director of the Evelyn H. Lauder Breast Center at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.

Held yearly in June at the Mountain Ridge Country Club in West Caldwell, N.J., the golf outing is continually one of the most successful fundraising efforts of CBCF. 116 golfers participated in the 2018 Classic, which also featured an exciting $18,000 Chip Off and raffle drawing for a brand new Ford Mustang convertible.

The festivities concluded with a reception dinner where two hundred guests were addressed by Dr. Larry Norton, the foundation’s scientific advisor, and breast cancer expert Dr. Elizabeth Comen (also from MSKCC). Dr. Philip Paty, a surgical oncologist at MSKCC with special training in cancers of the colon, also spoke to attendees.

“This year’s golf classic was one of the most prosperous on record thanks to the large number of participants, and the tremendous generosity of our donors, dedicated business partners, volunteers and community leaders,” said Andrew B. Abramson, Treasurer and Co-Founder of CBCF, a non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization. “The outing is unquestionably our keystone event and the perfect springboard to our fundraising efforts during the October Breast Cancer Awareness month.”

CBCF’s schedule of fall events includes the annual Valley Goes Pink walk to be held on October 13th at Valley National Bank located at 1460 Valley Road in Wayne, N.J. and the 3rd annual Shootout Breast Cancer Fall Fun Clay Target Shoot on October 6th at the North Jersey Clay Target Club in Fairfield, N.J.

Since its inception in December 2007, CBCF has raised an excess of $7 Million through events such as the annual Golf Classic, walk-a-thons, fashion shows and other fundraising activities. CBCF donates 100% of its net fundraising proceeds to support the groundbreaking research of Dr. Larry Norton and colleagues at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in addition to other national and international cancer research centers initially on the growth and spreading of breast cancer cells, also known as the Self-Seeding Theory and now on the new ideas and discoveries as a direct result of this revolutionary idea. CBCF’s research focuses on improving the understanding of not only breast cancer, but also other cancers.

Dr. Norton is a Senior Vice President in the Office of the President of the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and the Medical Director of the Evelyn H. Lauder Breast Center and is leading the fight against breast cancer with his trailblazing work, and has discovered that cancer cell mobility and the interactions between the cancer cell and its microscopic environment are the key pathways to understanding and eventually eradicating breast cancer.

For more information on CBCF, please call (973) 471-CBCF (2223), e-mail [email protected] or visit www.curebreastcancerfoundation.org.

About Cure Breast Cancer Foundation

The Cure Breast Cancer Foundation (CBCF) is a Clifton, N.J. – based not-for-profit 501(c) 3 charity devoted to fund research on the growth and spreading of breast cancer cells, also known as the Self-Seeding Theory and now on the new ideas and discoveries as a direct result of this revolutionary idea at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan and other national and international cancer research facilities under the direction of Dr. Larry Norton, who serves as the Foundation’s Scientific Advisor. The Founder and President is Carly Abramson. Her father, Andrew B. Abramson, is Treasurer.

