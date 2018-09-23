TARA SARGENTE, FIRST FEMALE OWNER OF A NJ LEGAL EDIBLES COMPANY, JOINS NJ CANNABUSINESS BOARD by

Saturday, September 22 2018 @ 06:54 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Trenton — The New Jersey CannaBusiness Association (NJCBA) today announced the addition of Tara “Misu” Sargente to its Strategic Advisory Board. Sargente is the owner of Blazin’ Bakery, the first legal, woman-owned edibles company in New Jersey. A headshot of Tara is attached.

“We are honored to have Tara as a member of our leadership team,” said NJCBA President Scott Rudder. “She brings a truly unique perspective to our ongoing efforts to legalize adult-use cannabis and expand access to medical cannabis. Tara has the industry expertise and the business savvy we need to help bring both of these issues across the finish line.”

At Blazin' Bakery, Tara optimizes brownie mixes so anyone can make potent DIY edibles at home with no experience needed. Her products are sold in more than 1,000 shops nationally. Blazin’ Bakery will also be launching a full line of cannabis-infused edibles in 2019. With close to a decade of cannabis industry experience, Tara applies her deep knowledge base and professional experience to help advance legalization in New Jersey. She also acts as a consultant for creating and manufacturing edibles and cannabis products. For more information about Tara and her product line, visit www.BlazinBakery.com.

“My passion for the cannabis industry, and the positive impact it can have for patients and our communities, is why I entered the market nearly ten years ago,” said Tara. “I’m excited to bring my years of experience to the benefit of the NJCBA, its membership and the entire cannabis business community.”

Tara joins the NJCBA as momentum continues to build on cannabis related issues in New Jersey. Senate President Sweeney recently commented that he is confident both the Senate and Assembly will have the votes necessary to pass legislation legalizing adult-use cannabis and expanding medical cannabis in the next few weeks. In addition, media outlets have reported that bill sponsors in both the Senate and Assembly have agreed on crucial aspects of potential legislation.

About The New Jersey CannaBusiness Association

The NJCBA’s mission is to promote jobs and growth in a sustainable and responsible cannabis industry. Starting with the pioneers in the medical cannabis market to the emerging players in the adult-use space, the NJCBA’s focus is to make certain that decision makers and regulators understand and respect the needs of the CannaBusiness community and that our community remain responsible corporate citizens. Scott Rudder is a former Republican state legislator, mayor, veteran and current government affairs executive. In addition to his government and political leadership roles, Scott led Business Development efforts for Lockheed Martin Corporation with a focus on energy systems and radar programs.

