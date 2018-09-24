Southeast Senior Center for Independent Living to Hold 40th Anniversary Gala by

Monday, September 24 2018 @ 08:23 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

(Englewood, New Jersey; September 23, 2018) -- This year, the Southeast Senior Center for Independent Living (SESCIL), a nonprofit organization based in Englewood, New Jersey, celebrates its 40th anniversary. In observance of this milestone year, the organization invites the public to join the festivities at its annual fundraising gala on October 11, 2018. The gala takes place at The Clinton Inn, located a 145 Dean Drive in Tenafly, New Jersey, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tickets, $150 per person, are available for purchase now.

The festivities feature cocktails, dinner and an awards ceremony. The SESCIL will present awards to these distinguished honorees in recognition of their contributions in the community: Hillary Viders, Oritani Bank Charitable Foundation, and Leslie Zoldan.

Honorees

Hillary Viders is an award winning author, photojournalist and an expert in undersea exploration and marine conservation. Throughout a career spanning four decades, Viders has published over 3,000 articles and academic materials. As a feature writer for the Press Group, she has published over 400 articles spotlighting activities, events, people, and organizations in the community.

The Oritani Bank Charitable Foundation is being recognized for its continuing support of SESCIL and other non-profit agencies in in Bergen County that enhance the quality of life of people in the region. The Foundation provides traditional community contributions and awards grants in the areas of education, health and human services, youth programs, and affordable housing.

Leslie Zoldan, a dedicated volunteer at SESCIL, teaches several exercise classes, aerobics, dance and balance to seniors. Zoldan is recognized for possessing a positive attitude and is always eager to pitch in at SESCIL. She inspires everyone with her smile and helpfulness.

For tickets to the gala, sponsorship opportunities, or to place an ad in the dinner journal, contact executive director Scott Reddin at (201) 446-7286 or (201) 569-4080. To purchase tickets, send checks made out to SESCIL to 228 Grand Avenue, Englewood, New Jersey 07631.

Founded in 1978, the Southeast Senior Center for Independent Living is a non-profit social service organization with 350 members providing essential services for senior citizens in Bergen County. SESCIL provides a broad range of services, including physical therapy, medical, and dental, and programs that maintain and restore the physical, emotional and social health of the aged. SESCIL also offers 35 different classes on a range of topics weekly.

For further information, call 201-569-4080 or contact [email protected]

