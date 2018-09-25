SPUNTINO WINE BAR & ITALIAN TAPAS TAKES A STAND AGAINST BREAST CANCER by

$1 from Sales of Select Beverages in October will Support Chilton Medical Center Foundation and Adelphi Statewide Breast Cancer Hotline & Support Program

CLIFTON, NJ (September 24, 2018) -- Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas, specializing in small plates that put modern twists to Italian classics and fine wines from around the world, today announced the return of its Breast Cancer Awareness Month fundraiser at its Clifton, NJ and Garden City, NY restaurants. The restaurant concept will raise funds and awareness for two organizations making an impact in the fight against breast cancer within the communities the restaurants serve: Chilton Medical Center Foundation and Adelphi Statewide Breast Cancer Hotline & Support Program .

Specifically, from October 1 – 31, each location will donate $1 from sales of some of its pink-hued drinks including its Wölffer Estate and Breezette Rosé wines and its house-made Rosé Sangria. Proceeds from its Clifton restaurant will benefit the Chilton Medical Center Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing cancer patients with the finest doctors, most promising medical treatments and newest clinical innovations, and its community-based Cancer Center. Funds raised in its Garden City location will support Adelphi Statewide Breast Cancer Hotline & Support Program, a non-profit organization dedicated to educating, supporting, empowering, and advocating for breast cancer patients, professionals, and the community.

“We are proud to announce the return of our Breast Cancer Awareness Month Fundraiser to support Chilton Medical Center Foundation and Adelphi Statewide Breast Cancer Hotline,” said Regan DeBenedetto, director of operations, Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. “At Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas, charitable giving is an important cause for our team, and we are proud to support the fight against this disease by partnering with these amazing organizations to help those affected by breast cancer at the local level.”

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas features a chef-driven, scratch-made menu that changes seasonally, focusing on fresh, locally sourced ingredients. To complement its menu, Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas has an extensive list of over 350 world-class wines available by the bottle and more than 60 wines by the glass at its Clifton location, and over 150 wines by the bottle and more than 50 wines by the glass in Garden City.

For more information about Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas, or to view the wine list, please visit www.SpuntinoWineBar.com, or get social on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas

