Breast Cancer Seminar Set for October 3 at North Bergen Public Library

Monday, September 24 2018 @ 06:44 PM EDT

Event Name: Breast Cancer Education Seminar

Featured Speakers: Medical Professionals from the Palisades Women’s Group

Location:

North Bergen Public Library

8411 Bergenline Avenue, North Bergen, NJ

Date/Time: Wednesday, October 3, 2018

6:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE Admission. FREE refreshments will be provided. FREE Parking. FREE Transportation Available.

Registration Contact: Nikki Mederos (201-854-5702)

Additional Info:

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers worldwide. In fact, 1 in 8 women will develop invasive breast cancer in her lifetime. During National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center is pleased to invite the public to a FREE Breast Cancer Education Seminar. Attendees will hear experts from Palisades Women’s Group discuss early detection and prevention, treatment options, and the latest research on breast cancer.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH PALISADES MEDICAL CENTER

