Care Plus NJ Receives $400,000 Federal Grant to Improve Trauma Services for Children, Adolescents and Families by

Monday, September 24 2018 @ 06:47 PM EDT

Grant will fund Bergen County Community Treatment and Services Center project, increasing access to trauma-informed quality care

Paramus, N.J. (September 24, 2018) – Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus”), a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children, today announced it has been awarded a $400,000 federal grant over five years totaling $2M from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) for support of support of its Bergen County Community Treatment and Services Center project. The grant will improve upon the quality of trauma services for children, adolescents, and families who have experienced or witnessed a trauma by increasing the access of effective treatment models, the necessary tools, and by serving as a community resource to promote trauma-informed quality care.

Led by CarePlus, the project will utilize a Learning Community approach, working collaboratively with partners to ensure integration across systems and establish consistent practices through meetings, training sessions, outreach efforts, supervision and capacity development. As a result, more Bergen County children and adolescents will be screened, assessed and treated under the scope of identified evidence-based practices.

Formally committed partners for the project include: New Jersey Department of Children and Families, the Center for Hope and Safety, and Bergen’s Promise. Collectively, the partners represent multiple systems and stakeholders that serve the target population.

Through the grant, the project will target children and adolescents up to the age of 21 from a diverse set of gender, racial and ethnic backgrounds, with a focus on addressing disparities in serving the Korean population in Bergen County. Children engaged with the domestic violence system, mental health system, and child welfare/child protection systems will be represented in the target population based on each partners’ areas of expertise.

“We are grateful to be awarded this grant from SAMHSA to fund the Bergen County Community Treatment and Services Center project, which will help us improve upon the specialized care we provide to children and families in northern New Jersey,” said Laura Siclari, Esq., Care Plus NJ, Inc. Board Chair. “Not only will this funding allow us to increase access to effective treatment models and provide the necessary tools to children and families coping with trauma, it will also allow CarePlus to serve as a valuable community resource and model to promote trauma-informed care by implementing evidence-based practices.”

It is estimated that over the five-year project, 7,500 children will be screened and 2,250 will receive clinical interventions based on the established parameters. Approximately 165 clinicians will receive training in using established evidence-based practices.

“This project will also have an impact on the greater Bergen County community by increasing awareness among professionals and caregivers on the subject of potentially traumatizing events, and recognizing how trauma symptoms may present in children,” added Siclari. “The grant enables us to better serve our community by improving access to effective treatment models to produce positive outcomes.”

About CarePlus

For more than 40 years, Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus”) has been a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children in northern New Jersey. Based in Paramus, New Jersey, CarePlus is committed to providing the most comprehensive integrated treatment options through 72 programs designed to meet the full spectrum of health and wellness needs for adults and children in the communities it serves. Specializing in acute care, CarePlus provides immediate, high-quality health services and support programs for individuals in crisis. Nationally ranked for excellence in customer satisfaction by the Mental Health Corporations of America, CarePlus is mission driven ensuring that anyone who needs it has access to specialized care. To learn more about CarePlus and its wide range of programs and services, visit https://www.careplusnj.org/.

