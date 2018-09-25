Returning to Bergen County! BALAM Dance Theatre Premieres by

Monday, September 24 2018 @ 09:32 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

The Dancing Fan: An Icon From Spanish, Japanese, and Balinese Courts

Summary: See a program of diverse songs and dances from around the world featuring fans, a fashion accessory suggesting courtly beauty.

(New York, NY; September 24, 2018) -- BALAM Dance Theatre (BALAM), a New York City based ensemble contemporary world dance company, returns to Bergen County, New Jersey to debut its new Out & About series program, The Dancing Fan: An Icon from Spanish, Japanese, and Balinese Courts. The program features an eclectic repertoire of Balinese, Japanese, and Spanish songs and dances using fans.

This free, family friendly event is open to the public and will be presented on Wednesday, October 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Leonia Public Library, located at 227 Fort Lee Rd. in Leonia, New Jersey. The library is wheelchair accessible. Parking is available in the library parking lot. For directions and further information, contact the Leonia Public Library at (201) 592-5770.

The culturally and historically diverse program is sure to entertain and inform the audience. Join entertainer and mistress of ceremonies, Inma Heredia, BALAM’s hostess from Seville, Spain and the world's first and only flamenco stand-up comedian, as she brings her salero (special charm).

Audience members will learn the el lenguage del abanico, the language of the fan, and discover the three traditional world dances featuring fans presented by these prominent artists. Nani Devi, BALAM’s Resident Balinese Artist, performs the role of Condong from the Balinese court dance Legong. Toshinori Hamada, BALAM’s principal dancer and karate black belt martial artist, presents the warrior’s tale, Yashima, a haunting Japanese Noh theatre solo. Barbara Romero, BALAM’s Spanish dance expert, performs opposite the company’s artistic director Carlos Fittante in La Madrileña, a duet from the Romantic era exemplifying the Spanish escuela bolera style.

About BALAM Dance Theatre

Founded by choreographer and movement researcher, Islene Pinder, BALAM Dance Theatre offers a new vision of contemporary dance that is rooted in the dazzling opulence and magical aura of Balinese theatre.

The New York City-based dance/theatre company creates a unique entertainment experience that has universal appeal. Audiences of all ages and backgrounds enjoy BALAM’s innovative movement alchemy where dynamic athleticism, detailed skills, and movement techniques from around world are fused and enhanced by eclectic music, striking masks, vibrant costumes and fantasy stories.

The company educates the community about dances and cultures throughout the world. Through its Out & About Series, free and affordable performances, workshops and creative events at the grassroots level are made available for families, children, students and community residents.

BALAM has been featured at numerous festivals and venues including First Night New York; Lincoln Center Out-of-Doors; Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival; Downtown Dance Festival; and has also appeared throughout the United States and internationally. The company has received praise from the New York Times and Village Voice, the Governor and people of Bali and the Indonesian Consulate of New York, as well as others.

For further information, call 646-361-9183 or visit BALAM Dance Theatre on its blog, www.balamdancetheatre.blogspot.com; follow the company on Facebook, www.facebook.com/balamdancetheatre; and check for updates on Twitter @BALAMDance.



photo: Nani Devi performs Condong from the Legong. Photo credit: Eric Bandiero

Advertisement