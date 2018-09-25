New Jersey Historic Trust Launches Campaign to Preserve NJ’s Heritage by

The New Jersey Historic Trust plays a key role in preserving New Jersey history for future generations. The Trust has helped restore and preserve hundreds of historic locations in every county in the state. Unfortunately, many historic sites are still threatened.



Proceeds from sales of the Discover NJ History license plates are used to provide grants to communities and non-profit organizations to preserve the state’s historic sites.

“Every New Jerseyan can support the Trust’s important work by purchasing a Discover NJ History license plate,” said Dorothy Guzzo, executive director of the New Jersey Historic Trust. “Buying and displaying the license plate helps save New Jersey’s history, now.”



Just a few sites aided by the New Jersey Historic Trust include:

• The Dey Mansion, located in Wayne, served twice as George Washington’s headquarters. Washington advisors Alexander Hamilton and James McHenry stayed at the mansion with him. Here Washington gave command of West Point to infamous traitor Benedict Arnold. It has served as a museum since 1934. The New Jersey Historic Trust helped fund interior and exterior restoration.



• From 1892 to 1954, Ellis Island was the point-of-entry for more than 12 million immigrants pursuing their dreams in the United States. While most people think Ellis Island is in New

York, a large portion is actually in New Jersey. Grants from the New Jersey Historic Trust have been used to develop planning documents for several buildings and to restore the

laundry building for public use.



• Fosterfields Living Historical Farm is one of the oldest continuously operated estate farms in Morris County, and the former home of Gen. Joseph Revere, grandson of American hero Paul Revere. The site’s 15 buildings became the state’s first living history museum. New Jersey Historic Trust grants have helped fund restoration of the main barn, tenant house, ice house, cottage, and “The Willows,” the main house and centerpiece of the property. Another goal of this campaign is to support heritage tourism, a major reason visitors come to New Jersey.



About 11 million people visit New Jersey’s historic sites each year, almost half from out-of-state, resulting in $2.8 billion in spending, supporting almost 40,000 jobs and generating $715 million in federal, state and local taxes.*



About the New Jersey Historic Trust

The Trust was created by law in 1967 to preserve New Jersey’s historic resources for generations to come through education, stewardship and financial investment.

The Trust serves as a:

• Leading voice for historic preservation

• Catalyst for preservation and community revitalization

• Partner in developing state policy

• Technical and financial resource for stewardship of historic properties

You can learn more about The New Jersey Historic Trust, how to help save New Jersey’s history and how to purchase the Discover NJ History license plate by visiting njht.org/preservenjhistory.

*Source: The Economic & Fiscal Impacts of Heritage Tourism in New Jersey

