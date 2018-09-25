Menendez, Booker Announce Nearly $4M to Support Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services in Monmouth and Ocean Counties by

Tuesday, September 25 2018 @ 07:49 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced a total of $3,960,938 in federal funding from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support mental health and substance abuse services in Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

"Community behavioral health clinics like these recognize that quality, comprehensive care means providing services to treat not just physical health, but also mental health, especially as we combat the growing opioid epidemic,” said Sen. Menendez. “We need these federal investments so that every individual struggling with addiction or mental illness can get the services they need to get back on their feet and remain healthy and active.”

“New Jersey’s community behavioral health clinics are on the front lines providing critical care to some of our most vulnerable populations when they need it most,” said Sen. Booker. “Federal investments like this help ensure New Jerseyans have access to the mental health and addiction treatment they need in order to maintain their health and well-being.”

The following programs received HHS funding:

$2,000,000 – CPC Behavioral Healthcare, Inc. – Monmouth County

$1,960,938 – Ocean Mental Health Services, Inc. – Ocean County

CPC Behavioral Healthcare and Ocean Mental Health Services are Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs), which provide a comprehensive range of addiction and mental health services to individuals in need.

Reports have shown that 1 in 10 Americans with an addiction receive the necessary treatment and only 43 percent of individuals with a serious mental illness receive behavioral health care. CCBHCs main goal is to fill the gap in unmet need and expand access to community-based treatment for these populations.

Last week, Sen. Menendez celebrated the Senate passage of the Opioid Crisis Response Act which aims to tackle the epidemic in our country.

Earlier this month, Sens. Menendez and Booker announced $6 million to several CCBHCs throughout the state.

Advertisement