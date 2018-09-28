The Community Chest Opens New Professional Development Series This Fall by

(Eastern Bergen County, New Jersey; September 27, 2018) -- During its 85th anniversary, The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization serving eastern Bergen County, resumes its well received Professional Development Series this fall. In conjunction with The State University of New Jersey’s Office of Continuing Education and the School of Social Work, speaker Kathryn (Bedard) Townsend, CEO of Sojourner, LLC, presents the first workshop in the series, Grief, Loss, Stress and Vicarious Trauma in the Workplace, on October 11, 2018 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Flat Rock Brook Nature Center, located at 443 Van Nostrand Avenue in Englewood, New Jersey.

The workshop is free-of-charge and open to program administrators, supervisors and representatives of local nonprofit organizations who deal with the increasing impact of stress, burnout, compassion fatigue and/or vicarious trauma in the workplace. Participants complete a self-assessment to assist with measuring their job satisfaction and the impact of stress on their work. The assessment's results are also used to develop an agency plan to manage workplace stress and to develop strategies for remediation. The session also examines a supervision model to create a strengths-based culture to lower stress and build resiliency.

Participants receive certificates of completion after each workshop. Upon request, attendees are conferred three continuing education hours (CEHs) for the workshop from the Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey’s Office of Continuing Education and the School of Social Work.

Up to two staff per agency may register. Advanced registration is required. For information or to register, contact Karen Adler at [email protected]

Founded in 1933, The Community Chest supports local nonprofit organizations serving people in need. With the motto, “Neighbors Helping Neighbors”, The Chest’s mission is to lead initiatives and support nonprofits that make communities stronger and benefit the people of eastern Bergen County in New Jersey. The Professional Development Training Series carries out this mission by assisting local agency staff with the tools to update their skills in management and supervision. The series, open to representatives from local nonprofit organizations that are interested in building their capacity, provides staff with the tools to update their skills in management and supervision.

For further information about The Chest or to make a contribution, visit www.thecommunitychestebc.org/or contact (201) 568-7474. Stay updated about the organization’s activities on Facebook and Twitter.

photo caption: The Community Chest presents to nonprofit representatives the first workshop in the new Professional Development Series at Flat Rock Brook Nature Center in Englewood, New Jersey.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Community Chest

